The supplier recommends I realized my youth was over when the raven did not give a flyer – luckily the music of the past years is here again

To the delight of the journalist, the domestic Jungle, made at the turn of the millennium, did not remain on the dance floors of clubs, and the adventure books of young people did not end in the 1980s. In addition, the sensation fair more than 50 years ago has now been recorded in honor of the original.

Event it only took a few seconds, but it has etched in my mind.

It was 1996. I had gotten into adult jobs, but I still thought of myself as a student and a windsurfer. I had met a little by dressing more neatly than before.

In the City Hallway, I saw a young woman whose habitus was a degree more acidic rashes: a batik-dyed shirt, furry hats, and a whimsical hat. He distributed technobile flyers to all young adult-looking passers-by.

Fantastic, I thought. Soon we will be able to romp up with my girlfriend in a knockout warehouse building! But in my case, the woman looked at me in the elevator, took a step back, and pulled a bundle of flyers behind her back. I was broken.

So what did I lose with growing up? At least electric music. The domestic electronic drum & bass developed in those years at night parties and raves had risen to a big shout and the vitality of the genre was enough for the second half of the millennium.

The musical style Jungle (“junk”) would not have been commercially successful when released, but fortunately the tracks made at the turn of the millennium have not been left in the caches of hard drives. For double vinyl made using the patronage co-financing platform Northside – The First Wave of Finnish Jungle’n’Bass tracks from 1997-2005 have been compiled.

The authors say nothing to me. I don’t know who were, say, Samuel & Nasley, Muffler or Fanu. During their golden age, I focused on changing diapers. Now heard, however, the tempo of the tracks makes the foot and body jerk. Here is a piece of the history of Finnish music that was to stay on the dance floors of clubs.

Various artists: Northside – The First Wave of Finnish Jungle’n’Bass (Straight Up Breakbeat)

The Adventures of a Musketeer

Are dystopias and superpowered fantasy characters numb? No worries, classic youth adventure books didn’t end with the 265-part Youth Wish Library (WSOY), published in the 1950s and 80s. Released last year Victor, a Finnish musketeer tells the story of Victor, who grew up in northwestern France, and who decides to find out who murdered his Finnish father, Tapani Långenskiöld, in the autumn of 1626.

The adventure lacks sword fights, intrigues, and pulling plot twists. The road to the musketeer Victor takes you inside the walls of Paris to the Bastille prison, to the dark side streets, to Finland and eventually even Molièren to the theater party. The story is written by a retired language teacher Eila Kautto. In his own words, his goal was to make a historical adventure story “that I would have liked to have read at a young age”. Also suitable for adults!

Eila Kautto: Victor, Finnish musketeer (Kustannusosakeyhtiö Hai)

Sensation fair 51 years ago

Timo Ruottinen was only 20 years old when he composed Missa Popularis fair, which was premiered at the Turku Concert Hall in April 1969.

The work, which combines classical, pop music and prog, received rave feedback, but naturally raised anger in conservative circles – after all, electric guitar had not been heard before in the church. Ruottinen himself has said that he has had the greatest impact on his composition J. S. Bachin H minor fair.

Now the fair has been recorded as much as possible respecting the original version. The arrangement is a delicious mix of late 1960s hippie radicalism, classical and church music. The recently released album would now be considered a classic.

Timo Ruottinen: Missa Popularis (Alba)

