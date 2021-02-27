The supplier recommends Finding children’s culture is sometimes difficult

Good children’s music can often be found in a guy’s tip or just by chance, and the same goes for books and other works aimed at children.

Children’s music orchestra The second plate of the headboard Countdown appeared at the end of October. We spotted it at home quite by accident about a month ago, and luckily we spotted it. On car trips, the record manages to entertain the back seat for long periods of time. The only problem is that the three-year-old musadiggari screams furiously shut up! if someone tries to talk when Jazz Mole soi.

Founded in 2014, Päistikka is an ensemble of five theater and music professionals who play a variety of music from rock through funk to disco. It is a good example of the creators of today’s children’s music.

In Finland, really high-quality, varied children’s music is made, which even an adult humming happily. The backgrounds of the songs include both wonderful indie harmonies and a wide range of rhythm music. Many bands, such as Mimmit, Mutaveijarit or Pikku Papu’s orchestra, serve as a guide to different styles of music and present a wide range of instruments.

If I, too, a cultural journalist, however, find a new record by accident, then it’s even harder to find bands and new records for others, and it’s a terrible pity. So share the people of your children’s music discoveries with everyone!

Headland: Countdown

Work on the brain

Children’s books appears a huge amount today, and one growing area is Children’s Nonfiction. At home, an Eskarite is enthusiastic about them and, especially recently, about the newly released, originally English From a great science book. It presents fifteen ideas of science from evolution to machine learning and also tells of the people who have been behind the revolutionary inventions.

Delightfully, there are both men and women among the developers of almost every idea, let alone underlining it. This is how that history is changed! At least the level of information presented does not detract from children. Even the adult reader learns something new and also gets a refreshing feeling when the nerve pathways of the brain crumble as old knowledge recalls.

Freya Hardy and Sara Mulvany: A Great Science Book. (Suom. Tarja Kontro, Into)

Scary fun

Factor I am waiting for this book based on preliminary data already in another story. Unfortunately, however, the often heavily annealed “book cases” are disappointing, however Monster and Pearl is not like that. A monster lives near 511-year-old Ebenezer. When he brings him what he wants to eat, it gives him counter-gifts, such as a tincture that keeps him young. Now he is tasked with having a child to eat. However, the monster thinks the pearl is not chubby enough, so this has to be fattened, and at the same time, Ebenezer is starting to age.

The story is exciting, funny and well written, and even compares Roald Dahlin works. The six-year-old test reader liked it a lot, but the book is great for parents too.

Jack Meggitt-Phillips: Monster and Pearl. (Suom. Marja Helanen, WSOY)

