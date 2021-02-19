The supplier recommends Even if the series is a kitchen, Fran Lebowitz is the best you can find on Netflix right now

Journalist Aino Frilander also recommends a smart clothing podcast and an essay work that does not splein to popularize the concept of mansplaining.

Not at all Pretend It’s a City absolutely great series no. It’s a bit loosely cut, and its dynamics go from one episode to another like this: Fran Lebowitz cries on some topic (youth, sports, the price of living in New York), laughs at his own joke. You will then hear for a moment how the director-producer-interviewer Martin Scorsese he sneezes achingly, too. It is clear that Scorsese loves Lebowitz.

But maybe that’s why the series is absolutely wonderful. In this world age, it feels revolutionary to be able to watch the intelligent seventies boot through sunglasses and cowboy boots in episodes and complain about anything that annoys him.

No hairspray, no beauty surgeries, no sensual jackets let alone bosslady speech or anything else that seems to be demanded in public by women over a certain age.

Lebowitz feels like a breeze from another place and time that has already disappeared into age, but the truth is: even so, a woman can still be, live, and perform.

Pretend It’s a City. Netflix.

Fashion headphones

Are accustomed to consuming fashion in pictures, but just as well it is suitable for listening. Supplier-producer Avery Trufelman made a deal on clothing and dress culture Articles of Interest podcast two seasons popular 99% Invisible as a by-product of the design podcast. After finding it, I devoured all the episodes at once.

Articles of Interest is already a couple of years old but not outdated at all. Instead of surface fashion, it deals with, for example, how diamonds were made – quite intentionally – a symbol of love, how the design of children’s clothing is guided by the fear of being sued, and why there are no decent pockets in women’s clothing.

Fashion can be “weird and, at first glance, futile,” but Articles of Interest it seems that in addition to aesthetic values, it is also about history, identity and the market economy.

The main attraction of the podcast is the great Trufelman, who has since moved on to pull out The New York Magazine The Cut podcast.

Articles of Interest podcast platforms such as Spotify and the Apple app.

Enjoyably lost

Historian and author Rebecca Solnit made the concept of mansplaining known. It would be a shame if his production was not more widely known, for Solnit is a wide-ranging, sharp thinker and essayist.

In autumn in Finnish Getting lost in the field guide (A Field Guide to Getting Lost, 2005) Solnit moves in the desert, in the blue of Renaissance painters, in blues music and Vertigoin the film, as a travel guide alike Walter Benjamin as a Californian, almost completely lost Wintu tribe.

It is about getting lost, being lost and found, both as a physical and mental experience. What if the unknown were treated so naturally that ending up in the middle of it would not cause panic, but would feel at home even without knowledge of the future?

Rebecca Benches: A Field Guide to Lost. Pauliina Vanhatalo, Finland. S&S. 254 s.

Books with the most new reservations in Helmet libraries 10–16 February 2021

Fiction

1) Maria Grund: The Sin of Death

2) Anna Jansson: The traces disappear

3) Marianna Kurtto: Seventh point

4) Donna Leon: The Prince of Inheritance

5) Enni Mustonen: The seer

6) Annamari Marttinen: Fault marking

Nonfiction

1) Kai Myrberg: In North Korea, only piglets are happy

2) Fairy Tale Source: Healthy in balance

3) Pekka Hako: On the Milky Way, conductor Hannu Linnu on his way

4) Helena Åhman: Conversational intelligence in a pressure situation

5) Eveliina Talvitie: An old woman is dancing

6) Deborah Feldman: Unorthodox