The supplier recommends Chamber Musician of Conceptual Art, crucifixes and frescoes: See these exhibitions at the beginning of the year

Visual art critic Timo Valjakka recommends current exhibitions in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Imaginary book covers, colorful backs and hilarious animations. Portuguese Pedro Barateiro is a chamber musician of conceptual art, in whose art it is also important to see how things are expressed.

Pedro Barateiro: Backs and Covers 27.2. until the art hall in Kohtaa, kohta.fi.

From devotional to absurd

Detail from Paavo Halonen’s book Liberty Dressage, 2022.

Paavo Halonen in the overall exhibition, at the center of each work is an old crucifix, if not more. The moods of the artefacts range from devotional to the cruel and absurd nightmare of the antique merchant.

Paavo Halonen: Weight, skin, sky 30.1. until Gallery at Halmetoja, galleryhalmetoja.com.

Inspired by frescoes

Eeva-Riitta Eerola: Passage IX, 2021.

Eeva-Riitta Eerola is excited about old frescoes in Italy. This is reflected in the colors, spaces, gestures, and materials of his semi-abstract paintings, of which the unprimed canvas plays a prominent role.

Eeva-Riitta Eerola: Locus 30.1. until Helsinki Contemporary, helsinkicontemporary.com.

Eino Ruutsalo as a concretist

Eino Ruutsalo: Kinetic Construction (Open Cross), 1977.

Versatile avant-garde Eino Ruutsalon (1921–2001) a fine centennial exhibition at the Ateneum has been accompanied by an overview of his concrete gouache paintings from the 1970s.

Eino Ruutsalo: Kinetic Constructions 30.1. until Gallery 68, tel. 044 9891000.