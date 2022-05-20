The supplier recommends Agnès Varda’s early photographs convey warmth and curiosity, whether the subject was an acquaintance or a dead goat

An exhibition of Agnès Varda’s early photographs is on display at the Museum of Photography.

As a film director known Agnès Varda (1928–2019) was also a professional photographer. The early images of Varda convey warmth and curiosity – was the subject of acquaintances, a dead goat or a heart-shaped potato. Photography and moving image meet in a particularly rewarding way in film Ulysse (1982), returning to one photograph and memories of it.

Agnès Varda – my first life 28.8. until the Finnish Museum of Photography at the Cable Factory, photo art museum.fi.

Jeans and thieves

Heini Aho: Method Of Blackmailing And Stealing Letters.

How many way to steal and present unauthorized admission? Heini Ahon in the exhibition, pickpocketing and scam and blackmail messages take on surreal features: the giant back pockets of jeans leave traces of the special objects kept in them, and the ways in which the blackmail letter is written are surprising.

Heini Aho: Method Of Blackmailing And Stealing Letters 5.6. until Sinnessa, proartibus.fi.

Dedicated to experimental animals

Dominik Fleischmann, The scent of flowers, the touch of the earth. View from the exhibition.

Dominik Fleischmannin in a sincere and delicate whole, the flowers wither on a multaped applied to the floor, and the softness of the mice’s fur against the blue rubber gloves is conveyed from the photographs. Hippolyte Studio is on display Lotta Blomberg a multidimensional work on vision in which a microscopic image of the artist’s eye has taken the form of a rug.

Dominik Fleischmann: The scent of flowers, a touch of the earth 29.5. until Photo gallery in Hippolyte, hippolyte.fi.

Growing grain

Erika Erre: Elo, installation photo from the exhibition.

Erika Erre shapes the cobs and the green at a time from the craft mass. In concrete terms, hand and fingerprints can be observed in the plant individuals, but in one of them a golden grain field slowly forms, which grows and occupies the area throughout the exhibition.

Erika Erre: Aug 29.5. until Oksasenkatu 11, oksasenkatu11.fi.