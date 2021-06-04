The supplier recommends A great farewell from Sakari Oramo, more explanations are needed from Obama

In addition, Alfons Alm’s biography is a topical read now that his life’s work is also threatened by cuts in cultural life.

Sakari Oramo just ended his successful term as chief conductor of the Stockholm Philharmonic Jean Sibelius to a concert series of symphonies and a few other major works, available as video recordings at konserthuset.se/play.

The Stockholm Philharmonic may play Sibelius with less roughness and initial power than Sibelius, but the sound is very pleasant.

When asked, Oramo estimates that the people of Stockholm call Sibelius “more continental”: everything starts with the sound and the details are completed during the process. He himself feels he places more emphasis on “Flow, fluidity, and immersing details in the overall sound”. It is reminiscent of Sibelius’ instruction to his son-in-law, conductor To Jussi Jalas: “Let the details swim in the swamps”.

That bog is now gourmet, balanced with the best ingredients.

Perhaps the Stockholm extract is best suited for the last symphonies. Complementary brilliant soloists: Lisa Batiashvili in the violin concerto and Anu Komsi In nature. Also very interesting was the soloist of the Philharmonic Johannes Rostamon soloist in Opus 77’s compositions for cello (or violin) and orchestra.

What would Alfons Almi do now?

Performing the unfair restrictions on the arts and the dreaded decline in all cultural support since last year’s and this year’s corona subsidies have been the topic of conversation this week, too, for good reason.

Surgery can destroy cultural life quickly, but building and rebuilding is a slow endeavor.

The stages of construction work can be repeated, for example Juhani Koiviston about a good biography The battles of Alfons Alm (Solar cost). Almi was an orphan and a poor slave who, through the dairy business, became the leading Finnish slave of his time, a war hero, the director general of the National Opera and a tireless promoter of the National Opera construction project. The building eventually rose to Töölönlahti after Almi’s death.

Right now, Almi would fight with all his might to get the house ringing again. If the pandemic subsides as expected, this can finally be expected to happen.

The season should start in Töölönlahti on August 20 Damiano Michieletton To London Cavalleria Rusticanan and Pajatson with controls. You can find the whole software behind this link.

Was Barack Obama Michael Corleone?

I read recently the former President of the United States Barack Obaman memoir Promised land and I think I will read again as long as I get my hands on it Francis Ford Coppolan new stylization Godfather III (The Godfather, Coda: Death of Michael Corleone).

Obama’s adviser Benjamin Rhodesin according to the memoirs, the president said, “I know myself Michael Corleone. I almost got out too. ”

Obama referred to his followers Donald Trump set out to destroy Obama’s accomplishments. But at the same time, he became a hint at how the Mafia family of Michael Corleone was supposed to be a sinless hero until he abandoned the railing for revenge.

Obama took over as Bush’s defense minister Robert Gatesin and approved a “list of names of terrorist targets developed by the Bush administration, a kind of top 20 list,” whose members and other people were killed on unmanned aircraft.

According to recollections, Obama did not question the international legal basis for the killings, although human rights organizations have done so.

It is also interesting Osama bin Laden murder. Even George W. Bush softened his “alive or dead” speeches with a rarely remembered sequel: “The only thing I want, and what Americans want, is to bring him to justice.”

Obama describes the killing of Osama side store and does not imply at any point that bringing Osama alive to trial would have been a priority for the operation.

Compared to Bush and Donald Trump, Obama did a lot of good. But these issues should be explored in more detail in the next section of the memoirs, which is likely to cover Obama’s second presidency.

Most new bookings May 26-June 2 Works collected in Helmet libraries

Fiction

1) Alex Schulman: Survivors

2) Gustav Skördeman: Geiger

3) Lucinda Riley: The Lost Sister

4) Alex Schulman: Forget me

5) Chrstian Unge: Through the water, through the fire

6) Lucinda Riley: The Seven Sisters: The Story of Maia

7) Elina Backman: When the traces disappear

8) Lucy Diamond: Beach Cafe

Nonfiction

1) Johanna Bäckström Lerneby: Family: mafia players or problem solvers in the Swedish suburbs

2) Orlando Figes: Russia of the Revolution 1891–1991

3) Aulikki Mattila: The imprisoned princess: Aulikki Mattila’s diaries 1923–1929

4) Helena Åhman: Conversational intelligence in pressure situations

5) Senja Larsen: Although the democracy: how Finland became dependent on gambling addicts

6) Jarkko Jokelainen: Smack; song of the sentenced person

7) Salla Leponiemi: As long as I feel alive: painter Elin Danielson-Gambogi

8) Jyrki Lehtola: About emotions

