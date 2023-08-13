Pensions are financial benefits designed to protect those citizens who suffer from an illness or accident at work, or who have reached retirement age. In Spain, millions of people benefit every month from the collection of a Social Security contributory pension. Although they receive a monthly income, not all the beneficiaries of these pensions reach the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI). For this reason, Social Security has aid so that citizens who receive lower pensions can reach that minimum.

The minimum complement



The minimum supplement is a Social Security aid that seeks to add an amount to the lowest pensions so that they reach the Minimum Interprofessional Wage. This supplement will be intended for those pensioners who have an income below 8,614 euros per year. As with other types of benefits, to get this extra in your pension you must meet a series of essential requirements.

According to Social Security, minimum supplements are not consolidable and are reviewed annually. This means that the plugin is maintained exclusively as long as a series of requirements are met. If the income does not exceed the limits established for each year, the recipients of this supplement will continue to receive it without the need to make any communication to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

The first thing that citizens should know is that this supplement is incompatible with others such as: the perception of income from work, capital, economic activities and capital gains if said income exceeds 8,614 euros per year. In the case of a pension that is less than said amount, the amount to be received will be the difference between the amount of the recognized pension and the minimum established by the Government for pensions.

On the other hand, if those who receive this minimum supplement exceed the established limit income, they must notify the Social Security of this circumstance within a month of its occurrence. In addition, Social Security may at any time require a declaration of the income received if the supplement is being collected.

Other requirements



One of the most relevant requirements has to do with the place of residence. As explained by Social Security, in order to benefit from the minimum supplement it is necessary to reside in Spanish territory. In addition, with regard to the amounts, this supplement will be higher if the pensioner lives with a spouse who is economically dependent on him, as long as the sum of his income is less than 10,048 euros per year.

To prove the income and income, the Social Security management entities may require the recipients of supplements for minimums a declaration of the same, as well as their patrimonial assets and, where appropriate, the contribution of the tax declarations presented.