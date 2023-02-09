In 2021, the global market for supplements stood at 150 billion euros, with annual growth of 4.7% over the last three years, and an important push towards the future: product innovation (with 64%) is the main growth strategy adopted by the players in the sector. In Italy the sector has grown in the last 10 years at an average annual rate (CAGR) of 9.5%, a decidedly faster pace than the global performance.

Industry photography was taken at the event, titled “The Supplement Industry: Reshaping the Future”, promoted by Integratori & Salute, the national association that represents the sector of food supplements and which is part of the Italian Food Union. Event attended by over 50 entrepreneurs and top managers of the sector yesterday in Milan, at the headquarters of PwC Italia – Milano City Life, to design the future of the sector, which represents an excellence of Made in Italy and a strategic asset for the country system.

“Current trends are revolutionizing the health sector, with accelerations due to the pandemic and geopolitical instability”, he highlighted Andrea Fortuna, advisory partner – Health, Pharma & Life Sciences – PwC Italy. – Italy is today the market leader in Europe in the supplements sector with 26% of the market sharefollowed by Germany (19%) and France (15%) and ranks eighth as an exporter globally”. In addition to representing a “value” for the population, supplements are an important resource for systems A PwC Italia elaboration of Food Supplements Europe data estimates at 1.3 billion euros the potential annual savings of the national health system related to fewer cases of hospitalization whether people over 55 or at risk of cardiovascular disease took Omega3 regularly.