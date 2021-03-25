Félix Salgado Macedonio, in a ceremony in Acapulco. David Guzmán / EFE

The Inspection Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) has approved this Wednesday not to deliver the registration of Félix Salgado Macedonio as Morena’s candidate for the governorship of Guerrero for not delivering the report on his pre-campaign expenses that the body requires from all candidates . The investigation opened since last February, puts under the magnifying glass the management of four candidates among which is Salgado Macedonio.

The decision will be voted tomorrow in the session of the General Council of the INE and puts in trouble the electoral campaign of the candidate who had already started his proselytizing acts in the State. The INE, contacted by EL PAÍS, has preferred not to comment on anything until the vote on Thursday. The controversy has accompanied the Salgado Macedonio case after it was known that the politician has two complaints of rape against him. The scandal was huge and Morena’s Honesty and Justice Commission tried to clear up the situation with an internal investigation to determine the probity of the candidate. The committee made an ambiguous decision: it put Salgado’s candidacy on hold, but unanimously determined that the accusations were “inappropriate” and “unfounded” and that it would repeat the polls to determine which candidate was the best for the next June elections, the largest in the history of Mexico.

