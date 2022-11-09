Domingo Camacho (Huelva, 49 years old) has starred in a true story of suspense and terror that has not yet been completely closed, but which has survived without apparent sequels. The supervisor of the Huelva prison infirmary was allegedly poisoned three times with methadone and other drugs in 2018 by his partner Elena Martínez, who was tried last October and faces 23 years in prison for seven crimes of intentional injury.

“It has been a nightmare, a thriller where you don’t know when the end is coming and who’s going to be the bad guy. Even knowing who the bad guy is, how are we going to prove it? Above all I feel disbelief and a lot of anger. We were not the best companions in the world, but what was I going to achieve apart from getting myself out of the way? ”, He recalls this Monday after the hell he went through.

On two separate occasions during the summer of four years ago, Camacho tasted his home-cooked meals in the lunch boxes and they tasted bitter, but he never suspected that the colleague who craved his position had allegedly put him in a cocktail of methadone (an opiate substitute for heroin), nordiazepam (a tranquilizer) and pregabalin (medication for neuropathic pain), which combined trigger their effect.

On November 9, the prison doctor brought lentils to eat — like the head nurse — and suffered the same acute poisoning. Both continued without intuiting the crimes behind it until November 15, when six nurses felt dizzy and vomited after having breakfast together. Drug tests were done and they discovered that they had all been poisoned through coffee. They denounced, Penitentiary Institutions and the police opened investigations, a month later Martínez was arrested and in the infirmary they began to breathe a little relieved.

“There are bad people and period, not everyone has a pathology. No need to review it again. As a society we are not capable of accepting that there are bad people without trauma and that they do not have treatment, ”she laments. Martínez, married to a civil guard, with two children, and who lives in the Seville region of Aljarafe, has no mental illness and denies the facts for which she has sat on the bench. In December 2018, she was discharged, later she requested transfer to the Andalusian capital prison, and last January the armed institute arrested her in Operation Estempel for falsifying Muface prescriptions after supplanting the identity of a doctor.

“My life was at risk, but if at the beginning in the hospital they had done a test on me and they see methadone in my body, let’s see how I justify that. Or I could have run over someone with the motorcycle, or that it was detected in a routine control…”. Camacho remembers how after the suspicions of all her colleagues and having accused her before her superiors, the alleged poisoner did not call them to refute the accusations. “We had worked together for 15 years and she came from Seville every day in a shared car with other colleagues who were already friends. When they entered the hospital, she asked them how they were, but then nothing, all communication was cut off, ”he says, still perplexed.

Domingo Camacho, nurse supervisor at the Huelva prison, after the interview last Monday. PACO BRIDGES

prolonged poisoning

The head nurse provided the judges of the Huelva Court with an analysis of his hair that showed that he had ingested methadone during the summer of 2018, long before the tests carried out in November, which reinforced the thesis that the poisoning episodes were lasted for months. He has three dates located because he suffered sequelae, but there may have been more. They always happened in the mornings and middays when the prosecuted nurse was on duty and could access the cabinet where the methadone was kept without witnesses. “The hair test gave me the indication that I had methadone in my body from the previous months that I was reporting,” she explains.

There were no cameras or evidence of the exact doses ingested, but the evidence was sufficient for the Prosecutor’s Office to accuse the nurse of seven crimes of injury and demand that she compensate her victims with 61,840 euros. The private accusation adds a crime against public health and raises the request to 34 years in prison. Since the investigation was unable to determine the exact doses, it was impossible during the investigation to ascertain whether the intention was to cause injuries or several attempted murders.

What symptoms did you have? “Impressive dizziness, rare vertiginous syndromes and vomiting, many days in a daze. In the second poisoning I was lost for two days. I know they put me in a car, but I don’t know how I got to the hospital and I don’t know what they put me in or didn’t put me in. Then at home I was sleeping and waking up, I was totally lost, I am not aware of what happened during those two days. The doctors did tests on me, but none of drugs. Later, the psychological recovery was slower: “We have all gone through phases with difficulty sleeping, anxiety and a little fear of coming to work. A diabetic colleague has had a worse time”.

coral poisoning

In the Huelva prison infirmary there are 13 nurses, five assistants and three doctors. Could the behavior of the accused nurse foreshadow this outcome? “Never. She had friction with all her colleagues because she found it difficult to abide by the rules and when I took over the supervision of the infirmary, the friction focused more on me. She had longed for the position and had opted… If you tell me that I am going to earn 1,000 euros more, it would be understandable to get into such a big mess, but [el salario extra] it reaches 20 euros a month, plus the problems of organizing the workforce”. The only person who was suspicious of the food was his wife: “He told me ‘they are putting something in your food,’ and I replied ‘stop fooling around, if an inmate was having fun with me, he would stab me or give me a shit. ”.

After the coral poisoning that affected the six nurses, everyone suspected Martínez, but it was not until a month later that she was arrested. At that time, no one was separated from her water bottles and everyone cautiously avoided leaving their lunch boxes in the common refrigerator in the infirmary. Now the coffee maker is individual capsules.

Camacho transmits integrity and from the beginning has asked for justice to act, although later the pandemic greatly delayed the investigation in the Huelva Investigating Court 2. “I have no proof that anyone put the methadone pills in, but there is a prosecutor and a judge who have seen it clearly. I don’t feel hate, I simply want that if a person tried to kill me, that they pay for it, ”he summarizes.

Asked about it, Penitentiary Institutions does not clarify if Martínez has been working in the Seville prison, to which he requested the transfer after his medical discharge. “The superiors of Penitentiary Institutions who investigated the case told me that they had never seen such an issue, of a poisoning between colleagues, it is something unusual”, concludes the head nurse. The judgment of the Audiencia de Huelva will be made public predictably throughout this month.