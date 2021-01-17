At the head of capitalism is a group of large global companies – some 88,000 with 600,000 associates and affiliates – that constitute the integrated transnational production system (SITP), which is its basic structure in the 21st century.

The characteristic of these companies is that they have a greater share of capital gains, revealed by a higher rate of return on invested capital; and the top 6,000 – which McKinsey Global Institute calls “superstars” – get more than 65% of the capital gains (before taxes) of the system as a whole, while the top 10% of these firms capture 80 % of SITP’s capital gains, while the 1% peak of the pyramid absorbs 36% of capital gains of the 88,000 companies that make up transnational production, which is the distinctive feature of capitalism at the time.

The trend towards disparity in the system is deepening each time; and the 6,000 “superstars” today have earnings that are 1.6 times greater than 20 years ago, while those of the bottom 20% are unable to generate enough earnings to meet the interest on the debt. This means that the consolidation process (concentration) is accelerated in the leading sectors, which is the congenital feature of capitalist accumulation from the 1st industrial revolution (1780/1840) onwards.

Capitalism is an inherently dynamic self-induced accumulation system, which overcomes its tendency to stagnation caused by the increase in the rate of organic capital (rise in fixed capital relative to variable capital) through successive technological revolutions driven by innovation. This implies that there are winners and losers at all times; and hence the trend towards concentration / consolidation.

The result is that almost 50% of “superstars” fell from the top 10% to the bottom 10% in the last 2 decades; and reciprocally, in 1% of the peak of the pyramid, more than 2/3 correspond to pioneering companies that did not exist 20 years ago.

The “superstars” are increasingly diverse, and come from all regions and sectors of the world, and include both global banks and transnational manufacturers; and by definition the fastest growing ones originate in emerging countries – China, Asia first – because they have a rate of return on invested capital of 60% or more, while they do not reach 40% those of the advanced world.

So the top 1% – about 575 companies – includes 315 of the largest market capitalizations, 280 of the top patent and trademark holders, and 53 of the 100 most innovative. This is the elite of the system, the vanguard sector.

As well the sectors from which they come have been significantly narrowed; And now high-tech platforms (Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba, Tencent, etc.), financial and professional systems, and the pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries lead the pack.

In regional terms, the automotive and capital goods manufacturing “superstars” – manufacturing capitalism – are concentrated in 4 countries: China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, while those of natural resource production – “shalegas” / “Shaleoil” – they are mainly deployed in the US and Canada.

The “superstars” They allocate the essential of their investment to “intangible assets” (patents, trademarks, “human capital”), as they rapidly accelerate in a combined effect the digitization of their processes and systems, which is the core of the 4th industrial revolution.

McKinsey’s calculation is that the 575 main “superstars” have received profits of US $ 3.5 billion in the last 2 years, which represents 15% of total transnational production, and between 22% and 25% of capitalism. globalized.

The essence of capitalist accumulation is the systematic increase in productivity (rise in the product above the inputs used); and this arises from the intersection between the national and international division of labor, and specialization; and the rule is that as the first one widens, the second one deepens.

Hence, the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) estimates that the “superstars” of the top 1% are now 3 times more productive than the system average, with a top core in which productivity is 4 / 5 times higher. Capitalism is inherently dynamic and deeply uneven. This is its nature and the reason for its historical success.

Capitalism, in short, is structurally heterogeneous; and this causes its exceptional dynamism to emerge from a constant process of “creative destruction”, in which the mass of investments and highly qualified labor force incessantly turn towards the sectors of higher productivity, and abandon those who have it. lost or exhausted.

Everything in capitalism has a general character, and there is nothing particular about it. This is the reason for the system, its founding logic.

Look also

Look also



Look also

