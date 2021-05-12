After the recent historical ruling of the Court on the conflict of competences between the Federal Government and the CABA for the face-to-face classes, reaffirming fundamental principles of federalism, now the Executive Power sends to Congress a Draft Law on sanitary emergency. This project is more of the same in terms of hyper-presidentialism and repeats the request for a new legislative delegation, without respecting the limits established in Art. 76 of the Constitution.

Art. 4 establishes a broad, imprecise and endless delegation, since the Executive Power itself, unconstitutionally, extended the terms of Law 27,541 through DNU 260/2020 and 167/2021.

The letter and spirit of the constitutional norm of this emergency institute indicate that there must be a strict interpretation, since one of the objectives of the reform was the attenuation of hyper-presidentialism.

This was done by the Court in the cases “Provincia de San Luis v. National State ”(2003),“ Camaronera Patagónica ”(2014) and in the claims of the Provinces of San Luis, Santa Fé and Córdoba for detractions from the co-participable mass (2015).

Consequently, Congress must be strengthened and put to an end with these legislative delegations.

Adequate compliance with the Supreme Law requires exercising the federalism of concertation, based on interjurisdictional agreements, with the participation of the Federal Councils and with execution by the Provinces, the CABA and the Municipalities.

The country cannot continue to be centralized. It must be understood that another main idea of ​​the Reform of the Constitution was the decentralization of power.

It is about thinking globally but acting locally, which is elementary common sense in a federal country and as extensive as ours.

And also, and for all government orders, only regulate fundamental rights through laws, to affect them as little as possible, with the required requirements.

The positive aspect of the project is that it is understood, although very belatedly, that in our constitutional democracy it is in the Legislative Power, where the greatest powers in matters of emergencies and the regulation of fundamental rights reside.

The deliberation of the representatives of the people and the agreement of the various government orders are essential to set the major guidelines against the pandemic.

That did not happen, since it was governed by decrees, by few people, in consolidation of a hyper presidentialism that affected the republican system and the federal form of state.

Despite the conceptual clarity of the recitals of the different votes of the Court’s ruling, where it is even noted that there are constitutional and federal principles that cannot be ignored by decrees or by laws, it is surprising that the Government insists on the same centralist proposals , already disqualified.

In effect, the fundamentals and the text of the project undoubtedly reveal that it is not accepted that the emergency does not transform the country from federal to unitary and that the Provinces, the CABA and the Municipalities cannot and should not be subordinated to the Federal Government.

However, this emerges explicitly from the text that grants the Ministry of Health and the Chief of Cabinet the latest decisions throughout the national territory, as well as the references to the Governors and the Head of the CABA as delegates of the Federal Government (Art. 4 ).

For the latter, Article 128 of the Constitution is used, which states that Governors are “natural agents of the Federal Government to enforce the Constitution and the laws of the Nation.” As is known, this article originated in the Alberdi Project, was one of those that provoked the greatest reaction on the part of Sarmiento, who described it as a “bastard system”, in the acute controversy that confronted them.

And most of the authors following Joaquín V. González have assured that this norm cannot be interpreted as subordination of the Governors to the National Government, but as the supremacy of the federal constitutional order.

Barrera Buteler has argued that after the 1994 constitutional reform, the norm has a new meaning, since “the idea of ​​execution at the provincial level of federal government laws and programs, on the basis of interjurisdictional agreements, far from affecting local autonomy , strengthens it ”.

And this is how Article 128 should be interpreted, in a systematic and harmonious way with the constitutional plexus, in light of the federalism of concertation, incorporated in the great reform of 1994.

On the other hand, in recital 4 of the Majority Vote of Ministers Maqueda and Rosatti of the aforementioned ruling, it is stated: “In summary, the harmonious development of the federal system of government depends on” good faith “, on” coordination “And of the reciprocal” agreement “between the various government levels (Nation, Provinces, City of Buenos Aires and Municipalities), since these principles constitute the reasonable way to combine the different interests at stake and channel them towards the satisfaction of the common good” .

Although it is indisputable that the matters of health and education, among others, are concurrent among the 4 government orders, and among them the federal one, it is reiterated through Article 1 and concordant of the project, that said Government is the one that fixes and addresses these issues centrally throughout the national territory.

In other words, what is resolved in the Court’s ruling is unknown: that in case of conflict in concurrent matters, a strict interpretation must be applied, since the Federal Government has only delegated powers, while the Provinces retain broader powers.

Antonio María Hernández is a Constitutional Lawyer and Conventional Constituent of the Nation in 1994

