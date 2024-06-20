Find low prices on supermarkets become customary for userss, that is why a study carried out by Market Force Informationcalled The Grocery Panel StudyHe showed What are the 10 cheapest supermarkets in the entire country. Some of them have a presence in the border between the United States and Mexico.

The cheapest one on this list has several branches in Californiawith a percentage of 91% approval among surveyed consumers. Food 4 Less It is known for its simple format, warehouse style and low prices. However, it is in only a few counties in the country.

Then, the podium is completed by two other supermarkets that also have branches in California: Grocery Outlet and Winco Foods. The first of these has a 84.8% approval by users; while the other has a 76.7% of positive views among consumers.

WinCo Foods also has branches in Texas and is highly valued by users. It should be noted that one of the curiosities of this chain is that the employees are owners of it, having shares on the stock market.

The cheapest supermarket, according to users, has branches in California Photo:Food4Less

Then it appears ALDI, in 7th place with 65.8% approval among users. The chain, which is originally from Germany, has branches in several states bordering Mexico: 128 in Texas, 104 in California and only 12 in Arizona. Of the list of the 10 cheapest, it is the first to appear in Arizona.

Costco and Sam’s Club close the list

One of the best-known hypermarkets in the United States, costco, is ranked 9th on the list of the 10 cheapest. With a 63.4% positive voteshas several branches in the border states, since in New Mexico has 3in Arizona twentyin Texas 39 and in California it has the incredible sum of 138 warehouses.

Finally, Sam’s Club is the last on the list and closes with a 63.2% approval among users. To the joy of the residents of New Mexico, It is the second in this ranking that has branches in the state, exactly 7. For its part, He has 12 in Arizona, 29 in California and 89 in Texas.