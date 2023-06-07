Juventus, the Super League against UEFA

The Super League and the A22the commercial sports development company that is in fact the brains of the whole operation, will not stand by and embark on alegal action against what they consider an abuse by UEFA against one of its members, the Juventus.

According to Superlega sources, the body of European football would have ordered the Italian club to abandon the project under “threats and coercion of which there is irrefutable and unequivocal evidence”. which will be presented before the judge of the Provincial Court of Madrid and the Court of Justice of the European Union (Cgue). The Spanish AS writes according to which the same A22 sources confirmed to the newspaper that the pressure exerted on Juventus, threatened with being expelled from European competitions for three years if it did not abandon the Superlega project, is “unacceptable”.

The founding clubs of the project – the sources explain – maintain all the legal protections and security measures that prevent UEFA from taking action against them, such as fines or expulsion from European competitions. But according to the evidence in A22’s possession, UEFA ignored these court-ordered interim measures and therefore “such convincing evidence” will be presented to the Madrid courts. On the other hand, the Superlega and the A22 “are confident that the Court of Justice of the European Union, an institution that deserves the utmost respect, will resolve the ongoing proceedings so that European clubs and football in general can work in peace and freedom”. The ruling by the Cgue will be binding on all parties and is expected by next autumn.

Superlega, Juventus: “Discussions have started for a possible exit. No threat from UEFA”

“With reference to the rumors that appeared in today’s press, Juventus Football Club SpA informs that it has sent a communication to the two remaining clubs which, like Juventus, have not exercised their withdrawal from the Superlega Project (Football Club Barcelona and Real Madrid Club de Futbol) at order to start a period of discussion between the three clubs regarding the possible exit of Juventus from the Superlega Project». This was announced by Juventus in a press release after the rumors from Spain regarding the exit of the Juventus club from the Superlega project. «The Company will proceed with any communication required pursuant to the law following the outcome of the interlocutions and assessments regarding the above, specifying that many of the reconstructed versions published by the media on the contents of the communication (including any reference to alleged threats of potential sanctions from UEFA) are not true. For more information on the Superlega Project, please refer to the press releases issued by the Company on 19 April and 21 April 2021.

