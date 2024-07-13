Shot showed footage of the Superjet plane crash in Kolomna near Moscow

The moment of the Sukhoy Superjet (SSJ) 100 crash near Kolomna was captured on video. The footage was published by the Shot Telegram channel.

The video shows the plane falling almost vertically to the ground at high speed and exploding. Afterwards, a column of black smoke rises into the sky.

It is believed that both engines of the plane failed.

Investigators conducted searches at a repair plant

The Lukhovitsky Aviation Plant named after P.A. Voronin was searched after the crash of the SSJ 100 in the Moscow region. Investigators were interested in the plant’s documentation. It is not specified whether it was seized during the search. It was at this enterprise that the airliner that crashed on July 12 was repaired.

One of the main versions of the crash of the Superjet 100 airliner near Kolomna was poor assembly during repairs. Sources of the Mash channel claim that during the climb, the plane accelerated to a vertical speed of 40 meters per second, while the norm is 12-15. With such an overload, the crew could lose consciousness, and both engines could fail. Similar cases occurred in 2010 and 2018. In particular, in one case, repairmen installed the stabilizer control switch upside down.

In turn, one of TASS’s interlocutors in the aviation industry admitted that the airliner had a critical system failure. In his opinion, the cause of the disaster was problems with electronics.

Another version of the plane’s collision with a flock of birds is also being considered. It was explained that if the birds got into the engines at a low altitude and low speed, this could lead to a rapid development of a catastrophic situation. A similar incident occurred in 2009 in the United States, later dubbed the “miracle on the Hudson.” Then, birds got into both engines of an Airbus taking off, but the pilots were able to safely land the plane on the river.

The final cause will be established after the Superjet’s flight recorders are decoded. Rosaviatsia confirmed that the black boxes have already been found and that it is possible to extract information from them.

The plane was built in 2014

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 that crashed in the Moscow region was built in 2014 in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. In 2015, it was transferred to Gazprom Avia, which was its sole operator.

The airliner’s airworthiness certificate expired in 2030. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 made its last passenger flight on May 3, after which the aircraft was sent to the plant for scheduled maintenance. The plane crashed three hours after taking off from the repair facility.