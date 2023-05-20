EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a data base updated with all known cases. If you know of a case that has not seen the light of day, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

─────────

The heart of Bolivia’s Jesuits pumps its blood from a small block of Calle Genaro Sanjines, one of those steep streets in the center of La Paz. Inside, under a dim light, his provincial, the priest Bernardo Mercado, awaits. He is 41 years old, with a short beard, horn-rimmed glasses and does not wear a clerical collar. “The low light is due to the bills. We cannot afford to pay a lot, ”he justifies. He moves with stiff movements, speaks soberly. Over the past two weeks, Mercado has had to deal with the biggest abuse scandal in the history of the congregation he leads. It all began with the publication of the secret diary of the Spanish Jesuit Alfonso Pedrajas, who died in 2009, in which he admitted how he abused dozens of minors in various schools of the order in Bolivia and also how his superiors, Mercado’s predecessors, covered him up. during decades. His decision was quick and unusual in the ecclesiastical hierarchy: provisionally suspend all ex-provincials who were still alive and who could have covered up those crimes. He was not the only one to step forward. The Bolivian attorney general’s office began an investigation and, last week, President Luis Arce presented a draft law to make pedophilia crimes imprescriptible and to create a truth commission to carry out investigations into these past cases. Now, in the midst of the media hurricane, Mercado offers an interview to EL PAÍS, where he promises to be blunt with each case.

Ask. What did you think about after hearing the news of the abuses of Alfonso Pedrajas?

Answer. First, in the magnitude of the crime that was described and in the victims. What I least thought about was all the consequences at the level of public opinion. I thought of the victims immediately. To say: a gentleman from the other continent comes, he is received so well, all doors open for him and he commits these atrocities, records them and keeps them outside the Society of Jesus. Then the image of a monster comes to you.

Q. But Pedrajas did not keep his crimes outside the Company, in the newspaper he quotes that he spoke about it with several of his provincials.

R. That the superiors and everyone knew about it? That is what the ongoing investigation will determine, the degree of participation.

Q. The first measure he did was to cautiously separate these provincials.

R. The first thing I did was apologize to the victims, knowing that this was insufficient. What is asking for forgiveness if it is not accompanied by works? And that’s when I decided to absolutely suspend all ex-provincials who are alive, those who were in the time of Alfonso Pedrajas and later. with what eagerness? In order to clarify these crimes.

Q. What was it like to take that step? Did you check with someone?

R. I consulted with the collaborators closest to the company’s government and they respected and supported my decision. It is the least we could do if we really wanted to contribute to the investigations. We continued conscientiously, as appropriate.

Q. Has there been any discomfort within the Jesuits for this drastic action?

R. No. The Bolivian Society of Jesus positioned itself very nobly.

Q. Pedrajas was Spanish, although he became a Jesuit in Bolivia. But there are more cases of Spaniards who were transferred to their country after having committed abuses. whatWhat responsibility does the Society of Jesus have in Spain?

R. There is an institutional responsibility, evidently. What was the way to proceed? Why did they proceed that way? Under what conditions were they shipped from there and under what conditions did they reside here? It is what the investigations have to give us as a result.

Q. Do you plan to open your files for justice to investigate?

R.. Everything you ask for will be delivered to you. This has been the case since day one and no one can say that the information they requested was not provided. In this sense, it is the most that we can do at this time: provide material so that the authorities can work and dictate the results of their investigation.

Q. But not only in the Pedrajas case, will you open the file to the authorities if they want to investigate all the cases that have not come to light?

R. Of course, this is always subject to investigation. I highly doubt the secret files. We have seen that the real secret files are kept by criminals.

Q. Do you think there are more cases of abuse that have been covered up within the Society of Jesus of Bolivia or in the Bolivian Church in general?

R. Look, I’m going to be honest. After what we are seeing these days, I leave all possibilities open.

Q. Is the Society of Jesus of Bolivia going to initiate a general investigation into all cases of pedophilia in the past, similar to what other orders or Churches in other countries such as France, Germany or currently Spain have done?

R. Yes. I have contemplated it and we will have to do it with people who really have the will to clarify these cases and have the delicacy to handle it with total responsibility. It is a step that must be done, which takes time. But it has to be done and when the results are available, they must be made known to public opinion.

Q. Do you plan to meet personally with victims in the future to ask for their forgiveness?

R. Evidently. As long as the victims want to look me in the face. I have the doors open to welcome these victims and to be able to talk.

Q. Do you think that the Pedrajas case could be a turning point in cases of pedophilia in the Church? A light for those victims who until now have not found justice or have not been able to tell their case?

R. There has to be a light and the last thing that can disappear is hope. And we have to learn that from the victims. For me it is a time of purification, of pruning. It may seem that the tree is leafy and wonderful, but it is time to cut down everything that does so much harm to the Society of Jesus and the Church. And the pruner has come by other means, when we should have thought [antes] how we did our pruning. [Debemos] Rethinking the Society of Jesus. That we will be less, we will be, but that it be to give life and not death, as we are living these days with these crimes.