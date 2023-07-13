THE SUPERIOR AUDITOR of the Federation, David Colmenares Páramodoes damage containment and seeks to reverse the image that it left on June 30 in the Chamber of Deputieswhen regarding the 2022 Public Account, it presented the poorest audit results in memory, with only 86 completed Audit Reports and observations for only 62 million pesos.

Yesterday the comptroller body published in the Official Journal of the Federation modifications to Annual Audit Program for Supreme Oversight (PAAF) of the last year, to incorporate 21 new audits into the original list and reorient another 10 more, mainly towards government sectors that have been pointed out in recent months for evident corruption.

From the outset, the vindication strategy intends to tackle criticism of the disappearance, during the administration of Colmenares Páramo, of forensic-type audits, which is why it finally includes nine reviews with this approach for organizations that no longer have the opportunity to hide their scandals. , as Mexican Food Safetywhich still directs Leonel Cotaand the Migration’s national institutewhich still leads Francisco Garduno.

Forensic audits, those that seek to delve into evident irregularities to determine the commission of crimes, have disappeared from the original PAAF since the review of the 2020 Public Account.

Since that year, only some have been incorporated that in the ASF ensure they are “filling”, for example: the one made to the CFEof Manuel Bartlettand its Malpaso Hydroelectric Power Plant, in which the handling of 25 million pesos was reviewed and no observations were recorded.

It seems that the pressure exerted on Colmenares by criticism from deputies, including representatives of Brunetteadded to the presumption of a possible conflict of interest due to his closeness to the deputy Ignacio Mier Velazco, forced the auditor to modify the path, which is why now, at least on paper, key organizations for the 4T government.

In detail, the Mexican Social Security Institutewho drives Zoe Robledowill be audited with a forensic approach for its food purchase processes.

The Institute to Return the Stolen to the People, led by Ernesto Prieto, for the management of the “Banrural System Pension Fund”; the Prevention and Social Rehabilitation system, in charge of Hazael Ruiz, for its procurement processes for goods and services in general.

Likewise, the Ministry of Agriculturewhat commands Victor Villalobosfor the strategic projects operated by the General Coordination of Agriculture.

Additionally, in the modifications for the audits that were already listed in the original PAAF 2022, the direct incorporation of the Secretary of National Defense of Luis Cresencio Sandoval to the revisions scheduled for the phonaturwhich leads Javier Mayand for him Wellness Bankin charge of Victor Lamoyi.

ANOTHER CASE OF opacity and apparent million-dollar fraud plagues the Mexican real estate sector. We are talking about Levy Holding, a Mexican company directed by Agustín Levy, created in 2018 and dedicated to real estate development. This company, through five related brands, serves all the verticals necessary for the development of any type of property, mainly in the Mexican Bajío. However, from the point of view of corporate governance, it fails to transmit tranquility or clarity to its investors. He does not respect the rights of the people, nor does he fulfill his responsibility as an administrator. In a scheme that seems more like capturing resources from the investing public and pulverizing resources for undue profit, set up by Jorge Siegrist, formerly the Legal Director of Grupo BAL and Legal Vice President of Model grouphas obtained investments in amounts that exceed hundreds of millions of pesos.

For years, when investors request some clarity regarding their investment, some with demands involved, they promise extra normal returns and a supposed future IPO with very few details and explanations that are far from reality. In a scheme that looks a lot like Ponzi’s, the managers of this firm are digging a deeper and deeper hole from which it seems they will not be able to climb out. Until now they have managed to contain the situation by convincing investors to stay, with lies and saying that everything is going to turn out well with a supposed alliance with the American brand Margaritaville, that this is going to lead them to success and the worn-out promise of an exit to bag without any support. The reality is that this is becoming increasingly clear as a huge millionaire fraud and is another case that damages the country’s reputation with investors.

IN THE event ANNOUNCEMENT It is relevant that Banco del Bajío published on June 23, reporting on the lawsuit filed by José Luis Sanvicente Ortiz, Bertín Gutiérrez Domínguez and Rubén Rodríguez Quezada, who demand the annulment of the agreements through which, with shares of Banco del Bajío, they paid Banco del Bajío debts for which they responded as joint obligors, the institution affirmed that: “… the Judicial Agreements and their subject matter were entered into with strict adherence to the legal framework applicable at the time they were entered into…” However, the Institutions Law de Crédito prohibited in December 1997, the date on which the agreements were signed, that a bank “without the prior authorization of the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit” (today from the National Baking and Stock Commission), acquired its own shares, and that a single person assumed more than 5% of its capital.

To support their statement, the hosts of Salvador Oñate must publish the two authorizations he received from the Treasury, prior to the dation-in-payment agreements, to acquire his own shares and so that, by doing so, he could exceed the limit of 5% of his capital.

THE PROBLEMS ACCOMPANY to the brothers Luis and Mauricio Amodio. After their unsuccessful participation in Section 3 of the Mexico-Toluca Train, and the bad relationship they built with Claudia

Sheinbaum, now face a business challenge in Spain. And it is that the CEO of OHLA, José Antonio Fernández Gallar, surprisingly resigned in full board of directors after strong internal differences as a result of the poor results that the company has had in the stock market since they acquired the majority shareholding in May of 2020. The failure to meet dates in various works and the bad reputation of delays in payment to suppliers, has permeated among investors who continue without rewarding the value of the action. Tomás Ruiz, the former president of the SATtwice ex-secretary of Veracruz with Javier Duarte, and a trusted man of the Amodios, will temporarily assume control of OHLA. The question is whether Ruiz will be able to improve results, reduce indebtedness and win the arbitration that he is facing against his partner Mohari, for control of the luxurious Canalejas shopping center in Madrid.

SOME COMPANIES THAT today have legal actions against the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Seduvi) to be able to participate in the complex outdoor advertising market, they were benefited by one of the advisers of the former head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum. This is Víctor Hugo Romo, former mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, who through his subordinates, Roberto Vidal, among others, granted minutes of recognition for hundreds of advertisements attached to blind walls and that today have obtained suspensions in the courts with legaloid quibbles. The issue is in dispute, since it is evident that in the Seduvi of Carlos Ulloa and Emigdio Roa they do not want to recognize the supposed rights that Romo granted them through cheats and corruption, having published a municipal proclamation that is made with their feet. Among the companies mentioned are Visual Shot, Turismo Varey, Rojo 185, Image & Publicite and Grupo Rentable.

