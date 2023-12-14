The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism shared this Thursday decree 2175 of 2023, through which the appointment of the Superintendent of Industry and Commerce was declared non-existent, Maria del Socorro Pimienta.

Since October of this year, there has been talk of the official's departure, after the discomfort and doubts that some of her decisions regarding the Colombian soccer.

The case with football

The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) opened an investigation in September and formulated a statement of charges against the Colombian Football Federation, the Dimayor and the majority of the teams that since 2017 have participated in the Women's Soccer League due to a possible 'salary cartelization' in the hiring of players.

Last March, the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce visited the professional teams that participate in the Women's League, the Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation to collect documentation regarding the management that the clubs have given to labor hiring. in women's football.

Equipment like America, Santa Fe, La Equidad, Cortuluá, Huila and Nacional, among others, they were inspected that day in extensive sessions.

What the authorities determined is a possible cartelization of soccer teams, with the salaries of players under 20 years of age.

This is a practice known as 'cartelization', which is a type of anti-competitive agreement investigated by the SIC that consists of an agreement or concerted practice between two or more companies that restrict or distort competition.

Given this situation between the SIC and football, the version arose that the Colombian football managers would go after “the head” of the Superintendent to stop the investigation, something that did not sit well with the managers.

EL TIEMPO learned at the time and for the first time of a letter, which was filed in the SIC, in which the Colombian Football Division (Dimayor) established its position on Pimienta and on those versions.

“We want to expressly reject disrespectful and unfounded statements made by the media, in which alleged pressure from the directors of the DIMAYOR and the FCF was alleged, with the following qualification: “…they want Pimienta's head” Statements that are not shared by the administration that I preside over, since, on the contrary, we have always been respectful of public institutions and those who manage each of these entities,” said Dimayor, in the letter signed by its president. , Fernando Jaramillo.



Jaramillo even asked Pimienta for a meeting in his office, “aimed at generating a rapprochement with Colombian professional football, which will help to blur any ill-intentioned manifestation of third parties and will allow us to present a diagnosis of our sector.”

In October of this year, Pimienta told the Investigative Unit of EL TIEMPO about whether he was under pressure for his intervention in football issues: “I don't think that making decisions in law should generate discomfort, except from people who have interests that are not “They are correct. A few hours ago they contacted me from the Ministry of Labor to set up a technical table and sit down to work based on the decisions we have made.”

The version that circulated a couple of months ago is that Pimienta was the former superintendent's file Jairo Rubio and that the official stopped a resolution (which was circulated among soccer directors) in which the case of the Women's League was archived.

Before a meeting between Jaramillo and Rubio, the president of Dimayor expressed in La W that it is not the first time that he has met with Rubio and that the purpose of said meeting was to tell him about some approaches on the issue of guarantees for Colombian football.

“In addition to the above, it is our duty to reject any statement made in relation to Doctor Jairo Rubio, lawyer specializing in competition issues, with whom, by virtue of his personal and professional qualities, we have held meetings aimed at formulating approaches for the improvement of Colombian professional football,” Jaramillo told EL TIEMPO.

The former superintendent was later in the office of Dimayor's lawyers – Pablo Márquez and Julio César Castañeda – offering formulas to dismantle the conduct they are accused of.

Now Dr. María Paula Belén Quijano, who holds the position of Technical Director in the Directorate of Foreign Investment and Services of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, is in charge, “separating her from the exercise of the functions of which she is the holder, for the duration of the present assignment.”

