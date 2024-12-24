Thanks to his self-confidence, Grison has become one of the best-known faces and one of the most applauded characters on television. Become Broncano’s regular collaborator on his talk show, both before and now that he has made the jump to RTVE becoming a revelation in Spain, it is not unusual for him to share a few words with the presenter, revealing details about his career as a beatboxersome touches on his personal life or curious anecdotes that manage to make the dedicated audience laugh.

Faithful followers of the format surely already know that The musician combines all his artistic facets with the firm intention of getting in shapebut not in any way. He has committed to following the magazine’s challenge Men’s Healthachieving (if completed successfully) a great physical change through a strict diet and exercise routine. In his crusade he has the advice from Roberto Oliver, nutritionist high-performance clinician and nutrition expert, with whom he seems to have found the ideal superfood for him.

Cassava flour, to gain muscle, lose weight and regulate sugar

Cassava, where its flour is obtained. Wikimedia Commons/Leslie Seaton

The purpose of this challenge is to show off strong and defined muscles and success lies not only in achieving it, but in do it in just two monthsthat is why it is even more important to find the exercise and diet routine that helps you achieve it, something that has been worked on together with professionals in collaboration with the magazine.

“I’m making pancakes with cassava flour or potato starch. With oats the pancakes are a little caked and with cassava, on the other hand, it feels great on the stomach and gives them a roll, as well as spongy and at the same time chewy, and they are delicious”explains Grison in Men’s Health. In this way, his diet is more varied in terms of carbohydrates because, as he himself reveals, the usual options do not convince him. “Quinoa, for example, I don’t like, and oats… well, in porridge, with a little cinnamon and chopped apple, I do eat it.” However, he prefers to make pancakes with cassava flour.





Cassava flour Does not contain gluten or grains and is rich in fiber, but also in calcium, magnesium and potassium. Helps balance blood glucose levels and It is satiating, which promotes weight lossthanks to the fact that it contains resistant starch, which accelerates metabolism and improves intestinal health. To achieve the desired effects it is important take it in moderation or while leading an active life, because it provides quite a few calories. Thanks to its potassium content, it prevents cramps and promotes muscle contraction.

How to take cassava flour

Flour. Pixabay.

Cassava flour is a ideal alternative for people who cannot consume gluten or who are looking for an alternative ingredient for their recipes. It is made from the cassava root and the truth is that it can be used in both sweet and savory preparations, because it can be used as an alternative to wheat flour. It is a good idea to take it in moderation and in preparations that do not have too much fatespecially if we want to lose weight. Avoid mixing it with foods such as bacon and chorizo, but also with other types of carbohydrates, such as white rice or potatoes. It can be used to make bread, cookies or pancakes like the ones Grison eats and recommends.

References

