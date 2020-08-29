The Gran Canarian palms has become a place of high risk of contagion within Canary Islands, and it is that, it has also become the zero zone regrowth of coronavirus. In its five districts there is a 58% of 3,375 active cases that is right now in the Canary Islands, but it does not stay there, but having a 19% of the total population, it is Gran Canaria that covers the 69% of total cases, and it is the capital (Las Palmas), who owns up to 72% of the island.

The cause of this regrowth, according to Lluis Serra Majem, who is a professor at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and spokesman for the scientific advisory committee of the Government of the Canary Islands, assures in El País that it is due to a ‘supercontagator’: “A supercontagator from some area of ​​Spain and which was integrated into leisure life and in the Latin nightclubs in the neighborhood of Guanarteme has been the main cause of the outbreak by transmitting the disease to more than 140 people“.

“The origin of this wave is in the outbreaks that occurred in the nightlife environment and later in family gatherings, that caused it to be transmitted quickly “, he pointed out Amos Garcia Rojas, Head of Section of the Epidemiology and Prevention Service of the General Directorate of Public Health of the Canary Islands, who attributed to the fact that once the state of alarm was ended and the nightlife venues were opened, people crowded en masse to celebrate the lack of refinement without even respecting the guidelines.

42% of new infections are between 20 and 39 years old

According to the data offered by the Government of the Canary Islands, the 25% of the new cases are people of between 20 and 29 years old; and the 17% are between 30 and 39 years old. In this way, up to 42% of the total infections are people who are between 20 and 39 years old, something that can prove the epidemiologist García Rojas right.

For his part, Lluis Serra Majem pointed out that people were confident and the appearance of more asymptomatic cases: “July was an extraordinary month, with hardly any detected cases. This could have done us to think that until September or October there would be no regrowth. The problem is that since the average age has dropped due to the influence of nightlife, most cases are asymptomatic. And so the confinement is very complicated: nobody wants to stay home if they don’t feel sick. “

A cumulative incidence greater than that of Madrid Centro

The rise of the cases that he has verified in just two weeks, and that is the city has gone from having 246 infected on August 14, to having 1,965 on August 28, that is, it has been multiplied by 7.2 the number of active coronavirus cases. Also, the cumulative incidence of the last 14 days is 411.13 per 100,000 inhabitants, which, by way of comparison, has more than the central district of Madrid, which has a cumulative incidence of 358.92 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Among the measures to be taken, the President of the Canary Islands, Angel Víctor Torres, has indicated that they are going to ban public events of more than 10 people on islands that exceed 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for two weeks -Gran Canaria It is the only one that surpasses it-; will also close restaurant business an hour earlier than usual (at 00:00 hours); the mandatory use of masks in every workplace; and finally, the limitation of the social encounters.

Hospitals, “overwhelmed”

In just a month the number of patients admitted for coronavirus has risen from just one to the current 185, and that is why the director of the Guanarteme health center has made a public appeal noting that people avoid going to consultations with the family doctor if it is not strictly necessary.

In the Ministry of Health there are “lack of control and lack of attention. There are many duplicated tasks, and they have not made the slightest effort to support us at a time when it is clear that we are in full growth, “said a doctor from a city health center, who also accused the attitude of good part of the citizens: “It seems that they have forgotten what another confinement can bring and lead a normal life as if nothing happened in the city. “” We are overwhelmed, “concluded the doctor.

Given this, the president of the Canary Islands, in a press conference last Thursday, supported the issue, noting that: “Our health and our future are at risk”.