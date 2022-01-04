Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the new president of the FIA ​​after the end of Jean Todt’s mandate. Class of 1961, Sulayem was born in Dubai and was a talented rally driver before joining the political bodies of motor sport. As the highest representative of the International Automobile Federation, he must necessarily be attentive to environmental issues as well; promoting the reduction of emissions. However, on a personal level, he has several petrol-sucking supercars in the garage that certify his passion for engines.

Born into a very wealthy Dubai family, with ramifications in the real estate and port sector, he is on excellent terms with the Emir of Dubai, Rashid Al Maktoum. However, he will work from Paris, using his private jet for institutional travel. His cars will remain in Dubai, also because it would be difficult to transport them all to the Place de la Concorde area. The latest news on his four-wheeled fortune speaks of a total value of $ 150 million, and in reality if he were to sell a few cars, the figures would increase because of his celebrity status. Going through the list of supercars, the best sports brands stand out: Ferrari, Bugatti, Porsche, Pagani, Mercedes and McLaren. With a touch of luxury thanks to Rolls-Royce.

More specifically, Sulayem owns the models Ferrari F40, F50 and Enzo; the Bugatti Veyron and Chiron; a Pagani Zonda; a McLaren P1, a Porsche Carrera GT and a 959; a vintage Mercedes 300 SL and a CLK GTR; a Ford GT40; a Jaguar XJ220; a Koenigsegg Agera RS. This is just part of a list that could be much longer, even over 40 cars. It looks like Sulayem doesn’t have an electric supercar yet, but then again, it might take some time for one used to racing rumbling WRCs. Better to stay away from F1 instead, after destroying a Renault way back in 2009 during a test show.