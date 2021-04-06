Living in a city has great advantages, but it can also put extra stress on our lives. We live in a hurry, pending the time, with traffic jams, many people around us and, above all, noisy. And it is that, although we are not aware of it, noise is one of the biggest environmental risks that can also affect our health. For this reason, several cities in Spain have been working for years to create the well-known ‘superblocks’ and make cities a better place to live.

A project that experts have always described as the “most revolutionary and feasible in the world”. However, the idea is not new and it already has its history. In fact, the first to speak of this term was Salvador Rueda, president of the Barcelona Urban and Territorial Ecology Foundation, back in 1987. Since then, more than 30 years ago, the goal has remained the same: to reduce noise in big cities. In this case, Rueda focused on Barcelona, ​​a capital that exceeded the 55 decibels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for a healthier life in the big cities.

With this, Barcelona was the first to start planning a ‘superblock’ project. Areas of the city such as Born, Sant Antoni, Poble Nou and Gracià began to adapt, giving great results. Shortly after, cities like Vitoria follow suit, even Quito (Mexico) and New York they also followed in his footsteps.

What is a super apple?

Gabi Martinez, writer of Naturally urban, explains in his book the great project of the superblocks. The author began his research on noise in cities after becoming deaf in one ear while an ambulance passed, Therefore, he focused on knowing how this noise affected the health of citizens. In his work, he explains that the first concept of “apple” in urban planning was given by Ildefons Cerdà in 1859. This apple esa grouping of dwellings, arranged in a square 113.3 meters per side whose angles are cut with chamfers, so that the figure has an octagon shape.

What’s more, its interiors are characterized by having green areas, a space for neighbors with gardens, parks, terraces or patios in which to spend free time and away from the traffic of the city that, in these cases, circulates around it. In fact, he points out that road traffic is the greatest generator of noise in large metropolises, as pointed out in the Magazine Ad.

Knowing what an apple is and what an apple is, the concept of a super apple is very simple: It is about grouping nine of these blocks, forming a super square between neighboring communities -three vertical apples and another three horizontally-. The goal is to keep the traffic out of that superblock, making the interior of these areas have 16,000 square meters of car-free space where, in addition, up to 6,000 people will live. In these superblocks, traffic will only be allowed for loading or unloading, as well as to access a parking lot that will be, to a greater extent, underground. In addition, the speed of the cars is reduced to about 10 km / h.

And how are these inner areas filled? Well, as in apples. The spaces where traffic can no longer circulate will be replaced with gardens, green areas where you can enjoy the day and, above all, furniture for citizens. An example of this is the Poblenou neighborhood in Barcelona, ​​which has built picnic areas, petanque courts, ping-pong tables or playgrounds.

A minimal investment

Although it may seem like a very difficult project to carry out, experts assure that it is not the most expensive, especially for the great benefits it will bring. Rueda assures that some 200 million euros are enough to launch some superblocks that will cover Barcelona in the next four years. In fact, he points out that placing reversible signs is a good starting point, as well as improving public transport, as they have already done, successfully, in cities like Vitoria – and without spending extra money. Simply better planning.

And it is that noise can be one of the main causes of people’s health problems. In the same book, Rueda highlights that the annoying noise it can cause neurovegetative alterations, hormonal and structural changes and an increase in adrenaline. That is, higher blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, insomnia, stress and even Alzheimer’s, among many other ailments. What’s more, WHO warns that one in ten young people will suffer a disabling hearing loss by 2050. A sense that will weaken between the ages of 50 and 55.

Madrid rejected the project and is now studying it again

Being the capital of Spain and one of the most inhabited cities in the country, Madrid is one of the metropolises where the effect of noise is most powerful. Due to its high decibel levels, as early as 2010, the urban planner José María Ezquiaga raised the project of the superblocks under the name of Madrid Centro. A proposal in which it was intended to recover 70% of the public space of the streets in the central neighborhood of the capital but which, nevertheless, remained stagnant and without a way out.

Ten years later, the five political groups of the municipal plenary They rescued the idea last July and it is already being studied. Of course, it will not take place in the city center, but the City Council has taken it to Los Berrocales, an area that is still under construction. Therefore, the own Ezquiaga, considers it a mistake to be “an area still uninhabited and without great possibilities for the neighborhood economy to prosper, because ‘the population density in new areas is too low for there to be commerce on the ground floor of buildings’, as stated Eldiario.es.