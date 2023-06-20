Rome accident, the super witness in the car with Matteo Di Pietro

There is a super witness who could reconstruct the last moments before the crash between the Lamborghini SUV driven by youtuber Matteo Di Pietro and the Smart in which Manuel was also travelling, the 5-year-old boy who lost his life in the tragic accident that took place in Rome last June 14th.

Her name is Gaia Nota and she did not participate in the TheBorderline challenge, but she had gotten into the car shortly before the crash as a friend and at Di Pietro’s request.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, the young woman was in the front seat, next to the driver’s seat, when the accident occurred.

The investigators, as pointed out by the Corriere della Serarely heavily on the girl’s photographic memory, completely unrelated to TheBorderline’s social circuit, to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident but also to understand if there were distractions on board the SUV due to the video footage for the challenge.

In the meantime, the analyzes on the computer media seized from young people continue while Youtube, after the announcement of the same young people who have decided not to continue the activity of their channel, has made it known that the “demonetization of the channel” is underway.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy – says a spokesperson for YouTube -. We removed ads from The Borderline channel in accordance with our creator liability policy following behavior that was harmful to the YouTube community. Every YouTube creator should remain accountable both on and off the platform. As a result, this channel can no longer make money from advertising.”