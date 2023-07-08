Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Dutchman Eric ten Hag, coach of Manchester United, pays great attention and shows strong determination to include the No. 9 “spearhead” striker, provided that he is of a special style, but the budget for new contracts is limited and governed by the rules of fair financial play and the English Premier League regulations. Especially after the signing of the English midfield player Mason Mount, Chelsea player, for 65 million pounds ($76 million), which led to a decrease in the remaining amount of the budget, in light of the team’s need for at least 50 million pounds ($63 million). To buy Andre Onana, the Italian goalkeeper of Inter Milan, and for this Ten Hag believes that the only solution is to get rid of quite a few of the team’s players by selling.

Many English press sources stated that the need for a spearhead has increased since the last weeks of the season ended, due to the decline in the level of the Dutchman Foote Vighurst, the spearhead, and also the French striker Anthony Martial, who was playing most of the time with a “half-form”.

And in light of Ten Hag’s desire to reach the greatest extent in the competition for the English Premier League title and the European Champions League «Champions League», he focuses on bringing in the spearhead, who can be the best help for Marcus Rashford in revitalizing the attack.

And because the club’s remaining budget for contracts this summer is “compressed” and does not exceed 120 million pounds ($153 million) after the inclusion of Mount, the “Red Devils” management has become in need of selling quite a few of its players, the most prominent names offered and the proposed prices for them, Jadon Sancho (45 million pounds sterling), Anthony Martial (25 million pounds), Harry Maguire (40 million pounds), Scott McTominay (40 million pounds), backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson (15 million pounds), Fred and Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga (20 million pounds) and Alex Telles (10 million pounds). Millions,” Eric Bailey “two million,” Brandon Williams “5 million,” and Tunisian Hannibal al-Majbri “13 million.”