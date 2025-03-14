There is a very important reason that makes the parakeets go with Illusion to Cornellà. It has its own name. I tell you about our goalkeeper, Joan Garcia. It’s like going to the movies with your children, which is how I go to Cornellà, understanding that we are going to see a superhero. Someone who will offer you much more than a sports performance. Joan is a crack in all aspects, his human behavior in terms of temperance, serenity, maturity or education causes the parakeets to be proud to see our colors. But trying to describe it sportively is something that requires many lines because what Joan sometimes does reaches the incomprehensible. He does things like other sports cracks that go far beyond the possible training received. It has physical and mental characteristics that are above normal and that is why at home we believe it has super powers. When Espanyol feels threatened, the rival is coming to the area and enjoys a clear occasion, you see that they shoot at the door and think if Joan will reject the auction. And, suddenly, without knowing how, our goalkeeper is in the line of the ball trajectory. On many occasions without having thrown himself for the ball. That is, it has an unusual intuition from where the striker directs the ball. There are great goalkeepers in the world, people who make great stops, but there are very few who manage to have that intuition and placement. It is that virtue of making easy, very easy, the difficult.

Joan Garcia, Espanyol goalkeeper Fran Santiago / Getty

Another of its great qualities is how well the angle closes with respect to the rival’s shot, accompanying it with great serenity. Do not get carried away by the drama of the seriousness of the situation, which makes it efficient until the last second. Until the ball has not overcome him we always have the feeling that something beneficial will do. Other times it has been its ability to lengthen as a result of the sum of its size, its impulse and its intuition that has allowed to reject what were sung goals. And then, like the current great goalkeepers, with good height that surprisingly in the Oblak or Courtois line, they are able to reach the ground at a devilish speed. Virtue that my beloved and admired fellow N’kono also had, who often even made me laugh in disbelief when he finished off three meters from him, satin and clear the ball as if nothing.

Joan is not going to last much, it is logical and deserves to succeed at the top. But for your commitment, for your behavior, wherever you are, you play with whom you play, it will always be our superhero.