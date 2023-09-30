Despite having problems with his squad due to injuries, the Brazilian coach of Club América, André Jardine has caused the azulcrema team to overcome the start of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League and currently has the team in second place in the competition, only surpassed by one point from the leader Atlético de San Luis, which already fell on matchday 10 against Blue Cross.
In that sense, the Águilas have an important commitment coming up this weekend in the Capital Classic hosting the National University Club. Thus, André Jardine prepares an adequate offensive starting eleven, but still depleted, since from the start Valdes He is ruled out for the match.
In an exclusive interview with W Sports, André Jardinespoke about his intentions to have an intense offensive to hurt the Pumas UNAM this Saturday, September 30, after saying that the team continues to grow by making some variations such as with Henry Martín, Diego Valdés and Julian Quiñones.
“I have not yet been able to have Diego, Quiñones and Henry and this is going to be a very important variant. This group is very connected and focused on seeking the title we all want. We have time and if we are not in our best version, in the Liguilla it will be. We all want to get there,” said the South American strategist.
In this way, the coach knows that when the time comes to have these three elements together at the same time in a starting eleven, it could be a highly dangerous offense.
