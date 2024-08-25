Papaya Spaceship

In Zandvoort the McLaren has presented a clear statement of intent for both championships, dominating the GP with Lando Norris (who left a gap of over 20 seconds on Max Verstappen at the finish line) and also taking home fourth place with Oscar Piastri, who actually lost a position on the starting grid thanks to the fantastic comeback of Charles Leclerc.

The papaya cars’ dominance, in terms of performance, compared to the competition, scared all the rivals, not only Red Bull. Charles Leclerc’s eyes widened when he saw the gap inflicted by Norris on Verstappen and after the race there were those who tried to study the secrets of the Woking-built MCL38 up close.

Inspector Fernando

A video, which immediately went viral among fans on social networks, shows the Aston Martin standard-bearer Fernando Alonsotenth today at the finish line, get out of the car in the parc-fermé and start carefully inspect the papaya-colored careven crouching down on the asphalt to better observe the lines of the bottom of the car that has eliminated the competition in Holland.

Alonso was immediately ‘renamed’ on Twitter/X as “inspector“, taking up the ironic nickname that Sebastian Vettel had earnedusually watching the rival cars carefully after the races. After the end of the race however, interviewed by the Spanish site ASAlonso also spoke well of the Ferrari teama positive surprise today and considered as a potential favourite by the Iberian in the next GP.

“Ferrari could be the car to beat based on what we saw last year, for example in Monza and Singapore; exactly like when Leclerc won in Monaco“, concluded the standard-bearer of the Aston Martin team.