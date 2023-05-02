Super Mario Bros. The Illumination and Nintendo Film exceeded $1 billion in worldwide collections over the weekend, becoming the 52nd film in history to do so and the fourth since the beginning of the pandemic. With 40.8 million receipts in the last weekend alone, it is the sixth best fourth weekend for a film, beaten only by the two Avatars, from Top Gun Maverick, The Force Awakens and Black Panther. Among the animated films, better than Super Mario so far only Incredibles 2 has done, in the same amount of time. In 26 days, the Super Mario film managed to collect 600 million in the United States alone. It will be difficult to beat the records broken by the cinematic debut (at least as regards animation) of the Nintendo mascot, which will arrive in June with the home video version. On the weekend of May 1st, the film was also the most watched in Italy, with 661,000 euros in receipts, double that of Nanni Moretti’s film Il Sol dell’avvenire.