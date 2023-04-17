Super Mario Bros. The Movie has already earned $500 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing video game movie in history. The previous record was that of Warcraft, which grossed 439 million. Not only that: Illumination and Nintendo’s feature film is also the most successful film of the year in the United States, and surpassed Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which grossed $ 474 million. According to reported by Variety, the Super Mario film cost around one hundred million dollars, a figure that the magazine calls “cheap” for such a production. Released on April 5, the film was an immediate success: in its debut weekend, the animated feature grossed $377 million worldwide (compared to Frozen II’s $358 million), ranking first in animation history and eighteenth in general. In Italy, the film grossed €2.4 million in its opening weekend.