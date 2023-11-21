The movie of Super Mario Bros. It is one of the most successful films of the year. The adaptation of Nintendo’s beloved work was received with open arms by fans, who have been looking forward to seeing this film again in the comfort of their homes through a streaming service. Now, It was recently revealed when it will be possible to enjoy this in Latin America.

After its release in April of this year, the film Super Mario Bros. has reached multiple streaming services in different regions of the world, such as Peacock in the United States. Now, for all those living in Mexico and Latin America, it has been revealed that This film would arrive on HBO Max starting December 1, 2023.

The game is about to begin! 🍄 From the cinema to your home#Super Mario Bros: The Movie’ arrives very soon #HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/vMRb0Q7MnA — HBO Max LATAM (@mymaxlatino) November 15, 2023

While this is good news, it is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from HBO about the arrival of Super Mario Bros. to your streaming platform. Instead, This information comes from an account that has leaked accurate information about HBO Max in the past. Although at the moment it is not ruled out that this will happen in the future, it will be better to keep our expectations at a normal level, so as not to be disappointed in case December 1 arrives and the feature film is not available on this site.

However, this is not all. A few weeks ago, Netflix confirmed that the film Super Mario Bros. It will arrive on its platform starting next December 3. Although at the moment no mention of a specific region was made, the possibility of this film reaching our region thanks to Netflix is ​​not ruled out, although, once again, there is no concrete information in this regard.

On related topics, you can check our review of Super Mario RPG here. Likewise, you can learn more about the film Super Mario Bros. here.

Editor’s Note:

The movie of Super Mario Bros. It is an entertaining film that deserves to be available on all streaming services currently available, so that more people have the opportunity to enjoy this project, and have a good time in the company of their children and loved ones.

Via: HBO Max LATAM