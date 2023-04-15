We already knew the Super Mario Bros. Movie was doing alright for itself, but – having surpassed Frozen 2 as the biggest animated movie debut – it’s now officially the highest grossing film of 2023 so far and the biggest video game adaptation of all time.

That’s according to Varietywhich reports The Super Mario Bros. Movie has now surpassed $500m at the global box office, with $260m of that coming from US ticket sales and $248m of its record-breaking take earned internationally.

Previous reports had placed The Super Mario Bros. Movie as having had the biggest opening of any video game adaptation ever, but latest figures push that even further, making it the highest grossing video game adaptation of all time, surpassing the surprisingly successful Warcraft movie ( $439m), Detective Pikachu ($433m), and Rampage ($428m).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie finale trailer.

And, impressively, it’s a record The Super Mario Bros. Movie has secured in less than two weeks, having launched just ten days ago on 5th April. Of course, its success is perhaps not particularly surprising, given Mario remains one of the most widely recognized video game characters of all time, but at least it appears to do Nintendo’s beloved property justice.

Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips described the Mario movie as “90 minutes of bright and breezy fare” in his review earlier this month, calling it a cinematic outing that, while playing it extremely safe, sees Nintendo’s mascot “as entertaining as ever.”