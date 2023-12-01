A couple of weeks ago it was revealed that the movie Super Mario Bros. would come to HBO Max in Mexico and Latin America. However, at the time it was not confirmed exactly when it would happen beyond a December window. Well, all users of this platform can start the last month of the year by enjoying this animated film, given that Super Mario Bros. is now available on HBO Max.

That’s right, the most successful animated film of the year is now available on multiple streaming services. For a couple of months now, Super Mario Bros. has begun to reach these platforms throughout the world, giving the opportunity to all those who did not go to the cinema at the time the opportunity to see this adorable film. We share the official synopsis of the feature film:

“Two plumber brothers, Mario and Luigi, fall through the sewers and arrive in a magical underground world where they must face the evil Bowser to rescue Princess Peach, who has been forced to agree to marry him.”

However, if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription, don’t worry, as next December 3, Super Mario Bros. Netflix is ​​coming. This way, you won’t have to wait long to enjoy this tape in the comfort of your home, on a trip, or anywhere else where you have access to a device with these streaming applications,

Remember, the movie of Super Mario Bros. It is now available on HBO Max, and on December 3 it will arrive on Netflix. On related topics, Miyamoto is surprised by Mexico’s interest in Mario. Likewise, you can check out our review of Super Mario RPG here.

I’m not a big fan of the movie Super Mario Bros. However, I can’t deny that this is a great option to watch as a family during this time. It is an entertaining and harmless film that is entertaining for all children, but this does not justify many of its failures as a feature film, and I hope that both Nintendo and Illumination learn from their mistakes for a possible sequel.

