From 1924 the celebration of the Children’s Day in Aztec territory, a date that has brought great joy to the little ones in the house and obviously, the brand Nintendo It has been a bastion in our country for the most important occasions.

The big N enjoys an invaluable portfolio of franchises that have delighted various generations that began enjoying the video game from childhood to adulthood, making it impossible to forget the nostalgia and magic of entertainment.

Nintendo wanted to expand its portfolio of characters to the big screen and has had excessive success with the movie Super Mario Bros. which is on track to overcome the barrier of one billion dollars in income from its premiere a few weeks ago.

The film of the famous plumber already holds the record with the best debut of a weekend in the animated feature film category. The most representative thing is the profitability of the production, since its cost was one hundred million dollars, giving rise to record profits for Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment.

While critical pundits have cited shortcomings in the film by Super Mario Bros.that has not been an impediment for the majority of the people who have seen it to have a favorable opinion about it, because the big N appealed to the child that all gamers carry inside to deliver high doses of nostalgia and multitude of cameos.

the tape Super Mario Bros. It has also served to confirm not only a sequel but also the plans for Nintendo Productions with the purpose of making future adaptations of their iconic sagas, which have enough material and plot to narrate endless adventures.

Without a doubt, the experiences that each spectator has experienced in this feature film have been very varied and vivid, from staying in a car theaterin Third dimension and IMAXin addition to the traditional rooms of the cinema around the entire Mexican Republic.

It has also been exciting for a multicultural audience made up of couples in love, parents, gamers at heart, long-term friends and, of course, the infants of the home. That is the essence of Nintendo, to remind us every day that we are all still children.