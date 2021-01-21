FIFA issued a statement in which it publicly rejected and on behalf of itself and six confederations, including UEFA, the creation of a European Super League, that project that several clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, have already launched.

The note says the following:

“In light of recent media speculation about the creation of a closed European ‘Super League’ by some European clubs, FIFA and the six confederations (AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA) once again would like to reiterate and strongly emphasize that such a competition would not be recognized by either FIFA or the respective confederation. Consequently, no club or player participating in a competition of this type may participate in any competition organized by FIFA or its respective confederation.

In accordance with the statutes of FIFA and the confederations, all competitions must be organized or recognized by the corresponding body at their respective level, by FIFA at the world level and by the confederations at the continental level. In this regard, the confederations recognize the FIFA Club World Cup, in its current and new format, as the only global club competition, while FIFA recognizes the club competitions organized by the confederations as the only continental competitions of clubs.

The universal principles of sporting merit, solidarity, promotion and relegation, and subsidiarity are the base of the football pyramid that ensures the global success of football and as such are enshrined in the statutes of FIFA and the confederation. Soccer has a long and successful history thanks to these principles. Participation in world and continental competitions must always be won on the field. “

Signed:

Gianni Infantino – FIFA President

Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa – President of the AFC

Constant Omari – Acting President of CAF

Vittorio Montagliani – President of Concacaf

Alejandro Domínguez – President of CONMEBOL

Lambert Maltock – OFC President

Aleksander Čeferin – UEFA President