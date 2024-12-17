The Super League was not dead, it was just reformulating its competition model. A22 Sports Management, the company that manages the project led by Florentino Pérez’s Real Madrid, with Barça as the only partner, sent a document this Tuesday to UEFA and FIFA to obtain official recognition of its new tournament proposal.

This step is protected, according to the promoters of the Super League, by the December 2023 ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”), in which it was stipulated that “any competition whose classification is carried out in an inclusive manner, meritocratic and that respects the global calendar, can officially see the light.”

The reformulated model ensures that it will broadcast matches with advertising for free or at an affordable price

Unlike the previous format, more closed and with permanent clubs, now the classification system has been revised so that the participation of the clubs depends on the performance of the teams in their respective leagues each season. According to A22 Sports Management, this method, added after the “intensive” conversations held with clubs, leagues and other interested parties following the court ruling, “fully complies with UEFA’s definition of the ‘European Sports Model’” .

Another of the main novelties of the until now known as Super League is the creation of the Unify platform, a streaming service designed for the consumer announced in December 2023 that will broadcast all the matches live for free with advertising or with “a price affordable”. This platform also renames the new competition, which is now called the Unify League.

The president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, with the president of Barça, Joan Laporta. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

“A22 is focused on achieving sustainable growth and development for football. In carrying out our work we have identified a number of critical challenges facing our sport, including rising subscription costs for fans, an unsustainable match schedule, inadequate investment in women’s football and discontent with the current pan-European competitions from a format and governance point of view. Our proposal aims to provide solutions,” Bernd Reichart, general director of A22, explained in a statement.

“It is time for all members of football, including UEFA and FIFA, to provide innovation that puts the fan first.”

Bernd ReichartCEO of A22





Reichart adds that “now is the time for everyone in the football world, including UEFA and FIFA, to bring true innovation that puts the fan experience first.” “We remain committed to fostering relationships based on mutual respect, transparency and constructive dialogue. The fans, players, clubs, leagues and other groups that make up the football family deserve no less,” he concluded.