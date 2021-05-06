Enrique Cerezo has passed through the microphones of ‘El Larguero’ of Cadena SER before the Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid League this Saturday.

Tie: “In Madrid-Sevilla or that we all draw. We are going to win. It is a game that we are going to go out to win. There are four games. Nobody expected Granada. We are confident and now is when we have to go match to match”.

Super league: “No, I do not want to make a plea in favor of the Superliga. It is one of the most important leagues that can be in the world, but that have not been possible due to circumstances. The Superliga is the Spanish league at the moment. Football needs a major renovation. We are always where the best are. “

League: “We are excited to get the second league for Cholo, but we have to wait a month.”

Key match: “There are four games left and anything can happen. Until one is a champion it is complicated.”

Granada victory: “It did not count. That can happen to anyone at any time. Things are complicated.”

Second round: “All the teams have their potholes. We have gotten 12 points. Football is how it comes out and the results that score and we did both against Levante. We have recovered the system.”

Follow the Cholo: “As far as I know there is nothing new in his contract.”

No audience: “Here we have played games that with the public would have been different. Tomorrow’s game where two of them play the League and see it full … I like to see the fields with football. Years ago we lived another game like this. The image of the Barça fans applauding remains. “

People in the fields: “I don’t know how many people they are going to let in. What LaLiga and CSD do not want any problem arises. We have played the entire League and we would have to endure.”