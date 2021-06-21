Not only Europeans, America’s Cup and transfer market: the hot summer of war between the Super League and Uefa it’s far from over. To declare it is a manager esteemed in a transversal way as the President of Barcelona Joan Laporta, that with Andrea Agnelli of Juventus and Florentino Perez of Real Madrid represents the “hard core” of the rebels en route with Alexander Ceferin.

Speaking at the Barcelona shareholders’ meeting, Laporta made it clear that “the Super League project is still alive”.

“A financial entity had deposited 3,500 million euros for an attractive and feasible project. And it had reached a point that Barcelona would have brought in 700 million per season plus some variables. UEFA has not accepted the dialogue and we have not. understood, but we went on. We will not apologize for thinking of organizing a competition or for wanting to be masters of our destiny in the world of football “, added Laporta.

The three “rebels” are therefore determined to carry on theirs war against UEFA, but, beware: they are not alone!

What happened to the other nine founders, including Milan is Inter?

For some time now there have been rumors that their step backwards would only be tactical, aimed at to avoid sanctions by UEFA, but with the utmost readiness to resume contact with the Superalloy as soon as the waters have calmed down.

Further confirmation comes from England, where the authoritative Times explains that: “The six Premier League teams of the European Super League” (Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, ed) are still “co-owners and shareholders of a holding company in Spain”.

Furthermore, “sources close to the Superalloy“State that” there is no mechanism for withdrawal “and that the Super League will be “relaunched”. The great challenge continues, in the name of football-business.