The company A22 Sports Management announced this Tuesday that it had sent “a proposal” to UEFA and FIFA “to obtain official recognition of its new European club football competitions”, such as its long-awaited European Super League including the real Madrid and to FC Barcelonaamong other posh teams.

«By virtue of the December 2023 ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), any competition whose classification is carried out in an inclusive, meritocratic manner and that respect the global calendarcan officially see the light,” says A22 Sports in a press release.

«One of the main features of the proposal is a revised classification system in which the participation of clubs depends on the performance of the clubs in their respective domestic leagues each season. The proposal fully complies with UEFA’s definition of European Sports Model», explains the note.

NEWS: Today we have presented our proposal to UEFA and FIFA for the official recognition of a new European competition: the Unify League, with a modified qualification system based on performance in national leagues.

That press text points out that “the annual classification system is developed largely as a result of the conversations held with clubs, leagues and other interested parties. These conversations were even more intense after the CJEU ruling, where a more constructive environment for open dialogue was created,” he adds.









Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22, stated that his company “is focused on achieving sustainable growth and development for football.” «In carrying out our work we have identified a number of critical challenges facing our sport, such as increasing subscription costs for fans, an unsustainable match scheduleinadequate investment in women’s football and discontent with the current pan-European competitions from a format and governance point of view. Our proposal aims to provide solutions,” he argued.

A central element for Reichart’s vision is the Unify platform, a consumer-focused streaming service announced in December 2023 that will broadcast all matches live. Unify will offer two possibilities to watch the matches, for free with advertising or accessing one of the ‘premium’ packages.

«The platform will improve the football watching experience, consolidating multiple subscriptions into a single application and offering advanced features. Finally, it will connect clubs directly with their fans around the world for the first time. Reflecting the importance of this platform for the project’s mission, the set of competitions proposed by A22 is renamed Unify League», explains A22 Sports in its statement.

Reichart assured that “now is the time for all members of the football world, including UEFA and FIFA, provide true innovation that puts the fan experience first at huge pricesthe well-being of the players and the competitiveness of the matches.

«We maintain our commitment to fostering relationships based on Mutual respect, transparency and constructive dialogue. “The fans, players, clubs, leagues and other groups that make up the football family deserve no less,” he concluded.