While Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus continue to fight for the Super League, the other founding clubs already seem to have publicly disassociated themselves from the project. Milan, for example, did it several times. On April 21, its manager Paolo Maldini spoke live on ‘Sky Sport’, saying that “he did not know anything about the Super League”, that it was a decision of the entity, but that did not prevent him from “apologizing to the tifosi.”

The CEO Ivan Gazidis, for his part, spoke yesterday at the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, thus defining the status of the project: “The Super League, as it was conceived, has died. However, all the problems that led to that are still there. You have to think very seriously about the origin of evil in football and about what we can do. When you talk about winners and losers, I worry “. The Rossonero hopes that there will be no more ruptures:” Dialogue is the best solution and Gianni Infantino said something about it. People talked about greed, but our team lost 200 million in 2020. Is it greed to try to get it back? “