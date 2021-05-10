Dubai (Union)

Yusef Jaber, the veteran youth defender of Al-Ahly Youth, won the “Sport for All Cup” for the first time this season, a star for the 25th round of the Gulf Arab League, in the weekly referendum conducted by the network, after Jaber’s brilliance contributed to Shabab Al-Ahly’s victory over its guest Al Wasl with three clean goals, and entering the square Al-Dhahabi scored 47 points in fourth place, as Youssef Jaber opened the goals of his team in the 12th minute from a penalty kick, then passed a long, decisive pass to his colleague Carlos Eduardo, which led to a second goal that killed the match in favor of Shabab Al-Ahly in the 30th minute. Youssef Jaber got 33%. Among the voices of experts and the public, surpassing the star of Sharjah, who returned from injury, Igor Kornado, who came second with 24%. Although Kornado outperformed in the number of votes from the masses, “219 out of 643” participants in the referendum, while Jaber collected only 100 votes from the audience, only The expert nomination cards, “12 out of 20”, favored Youssef Jaber, while Kornado got only two votes from the experts. With a full score, Ali Khasif, the Al-Jazira goalkeeper, won the best goalkeeper award in round 25, for the fourth time this season, and Khasif won all the expert votes, by 40%, and by 173 out of 643 public votes, to win the “Golden Glove” with a score of 56.1%, far ahead of Adel Al Hosani. Sharjah goalkeeper, 20.1%. In the best referee category, the award went for the fifth time in the season to Mohammed Abdullah, who managed the Al-Jazeera and Al-Ain summit, to get 69% of the overall evaluation of the Sport for All weekly poll. It is noteworthy that the voting rates in the referendum are distributed between 40% for 20 sports and media experts, and 60% for the audience and followers of the network participating in the selection of the star of the tour in the Arab Gulf League, and the tour stars are determined based on accurate data monitored by the “Instat” company specialized in match statistics for the UAE League. For the best judgment, this is done in cooperation with the arbitration expert Muslim Ahmed, who evaluates the three best referees in each round, so that the followers vote to choose the best among them after the end of the rounds as well.