The good news is in the short, very short term: Olivier Giroud will somehow keep the excesses of his left ankle at bay and will play the derby regularly. Maybe not all 90 – probably – but it will be there from the beginning. The less good news is that the problem is continuing to drag on. It dragged on in the final weeks of last season, after Kim’s rudeness in the Napoli-Milan Champions League match which sent the Rossoneri to the semi-finals. And it is continuing now, as Olivier himself pointed out when his national team retreated. Except that, despite the extensive summer transfer reshuffle, for the moment the central areas of the attack are not covered by plan A and plan B as in other areas of the pitch. For now Okafor moves in the fifty-fifty limbo of winger and potential center forward, while Jovic only has a handful of training sessions at Milanello under his belt. Result: seasons pass and the refrain is always the same. Long live Giroud then, because when he risks missing Oly up front the Devil finds himself a little lost. The Frenchman started the season as a protagonist, accumulating various reasons to justify his indispensability.