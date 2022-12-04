No hat-trick for Sofia Goggia in Lake Louise: after the two consecutive successes in the downhill, the blue misses in the first part of the super-G and leaves the field open to her rivals, who thank them. Success goes to the Swiss Corinne Suter in 1’20″75, ahead of the Austrian Huetter (2/100) and the Norwegian Mowinckel (16/100). The Austrian Puchner is fourth and the Italian fifth, “only” detached by 36/100 thanks to a great recovery in the second part of the race.In 6th place an excellent Elena Curtoni, who confirms the good moment of form.

Well done Pirovano

—

Great satisfaction in Italy for Laura Pirovano’s return to the highest levels. The thirty she had missed the entire last season with a serious knee injury, now she is back to make up for lost time and 9th place at 76 cents can mark her turning point. Marta Bassino also finished in the top 15, 15th at 1″04, a few points also for Federica Brignone (26th), out of the 30 Nicol Delago, Nadia Delago and Karoline Pichler. Roberta Melesi withdrew. The general classification of the cup is still in the lead Mikaela Shiffrin with 265 points, Goggia climbs to second place with 245 points, third position for Wendy Holdener with 240. Once the American trip is over, the circuit returns to Europe, with a giant slalom on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 December in Sestriere.