The FC Barcelona season is being to forget. A team that should fight for all the titles until the end was left out of the Champions League at the first change and in the League its objective is to be among the first four. With this panorama, the season is going to be very long for Barça but in the midst of this chaos comes the oasis of the Spanish Super Cup, a burning nail that they can cling to to give their fans a little joy and try to make up the one that it is being one of the worst years in its history.
The Super Cup is considered a minor tournament, a title that if you win it you don’t celebrate with a parade through the streets and if you lose it you don’t cry for it. But at the end of the day it is still an official title in which you face the best teams in Spanish football. Winning the Super Cup means firstly beating Real Madrid in the El Clásico and then Atlético de Madrid or Athletic Club, which would be a boost of morale for a team that does not raise its head.
The forecasts for Barcelona are not good either in the Super Cup or in the remainder of the season, but with a Clásico in between, the distances between the two teams are reduced. Winning the semifinal against Madrid seeing how both teams are doing would be the Barça’s first great victory of the season.
If this Barça in which nobody believed ends up lifting a title for which it is clearly not a favorite in a season like this, it would be a totally unexpected gift for the Catalans. To say that winning the Super Cup is going to be a turning point and that from there everything will get better for Barcelona is a lot of venturing. But if they lose it, they will also have lost their best trick to save the season. The most complicated is yet to come and it is preferable to face the next few months knowing that you have been able to defeat your direct rivals than to do so with a new defeat. At a sporting level, winning the Super Cup will not be a big change, while emotionally it can be and that is something that this team needs.
