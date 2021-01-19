Athletic has closed today the turn of the celebrations for the Super Cup. The first thing, the captains and the coach have offered the trophy to San Mamés in a symbolic way, with the silence of a grandstand that cannot be populated since March of last year. It has only been broken by the applause of the costume representation. Then, travel to the Basilica of Begoña to offer the Amatxu the title. Muniain, De Marcos, Williams, Balenziaga and Raúl García were in the company of Iribar, President Elizegi, Vice President Mikel Martínez and CEO Jon Berasategi. In the simple act, which has been kept in the private sphere to avoid crowds in the current pandemic situation, the captains have deposited the Super Cup trophy in front of the altar of the Virgin of Begoña. The Athletic Club anthem accompanied the red-and-white entourage both at the entrance and at the exit of the Begoña basilica.

Without Gabarra, because it is considered a title with less rank than the League and the Cup, and with great restraint due to the pandemic, Bizkaia has decreed a week of happiness, an oasis in these times of bitterness due to the virus. Now the players focus on the Cup. Gone is a feat within four days, against Madrid and Barcelona, ​​two of the most powerful clubs in the world. Everything started in Granada. Something from Yuri when everything seemed lost after Granada came back 1-0 in the first leg at San Mamés, opened the doors to the Cup final … and the Super Cup that has given Athletic one of the milestones most outstanding in his already 123 years of life.

There is no doubt dthe name that will lead the list in the annals: Marcelino García Toral. He was not the one who qualified Athletic for the Super Cup, but the one who guided him to the title. And that with just one week of work. Another milestone. And a detail that honors him: always, since his arrival, he had Gaizka Garitano present. Who left him two games away from glory. There is an iconic moment of this Super Cup that is yet to come.

If Yuri – who curiously couldn’t help either in Malaga or in Seville – gave the ticket to the Super Cup, a double by Raúl García against Madrid opened the doors to the final. It was the revenge of the Navarrese in a course until that moment to be forgotten, with an early painful expulsion in Valdebebas included. And then there is Williams. It took time for the key player to appear in Marcelino’s offensive idea, but he did it to grab the title. And how. With a great goal to the squad in extra time to which Barcelona could no longer answer, which in Bilbao is demanded to fall with more elegance.

Among the celebrations, the great anecdote was starred by Villalibre, who led to Messi’s first expulsion in more than 700 games as a Barça player. He put his body in “and he got angry”, the youth squad released with his usual spontaneity. The ‘moment’ of the Super Cup. In situations where the tinsel rules, he imposed simplicity. With his pint of ‘hispter’

clueless, she took out the trumpet and in Bizkaia, and many other places, no one takes the “lolololoroloro, Athletic Club” out of their minds that she performed with her, with her choir companions. It was not the best of Gernika’s ‘Búfalo’, who sent the final to extra time with a goal in the 90th minute, but it was what will transcend the most.

Here two old rockers have had a decisive participation: Balenziaga and De Marcos, two of the seven who already had the Super Cup in their record. There were those who saw them as past, but they have once again won the hearts of their fans. His claim is that of the rojiblanco wardrobe and of a squad that, regenerating each year, has been giving joys unknown in the previous quarter of a century for more than a decade. Only for the completed Super Cup do they deserve their renewal.

Aitor Elizegi and Rafa Alkorta, president and sports director, cannot be left out of the focus of this Super Cup. Valedores de Garitano in a divided Board of Directors, it was a drink to have to throw out Derio’s. Of which they were its greatest supporters. But Marcelino brought the glory and Athletic is no longer the past, but a happy present and an exciting future. It is what it has to achieve a feat to remember.