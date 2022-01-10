The Spain Supercup will be held again in Saudi Arabia. There will be differences with respect to the edition that was held there in 2020. So, it was decided to release the new format of the tournament with the latest great technological innovations: VAR, VARdict and Hawkeye. But for this year it has been decided to dispense with scoring technology. The tool that alerts the referee’s clock that the ball has completely crossed the goal line without the need to resort to video refereeing to determine whether or not there is phantom goal. It saves time and increases reliability, but it also means an investment of several million of eurps if you have this tool.

The goal technology was also not used last season in the Super Cup. On that occasion, the reason given from the RFEF was that it was not going to be played in a single stadium (like this year or in 2020), but in three. Due to COVID, the trip to Arabia was suspended and the RFEF opted for three fields in Andalusia: Nuevo Arcángel, La Rosaleda and La Cartuja. None of the three were adapted to use the tgoal technology and would have had to make a economic investment to date with 14 special cameras to each of the stadiums. One of the reasons why it was decided not to have such technology.

This season, there will be no Hawkeye in the Super Cup either, despite the return to Arabia, a single stadium and the debate that arose at the end of November in Spain. Elche protested and raised his voice for a possible Carrillo’s ghost goal that he did not rise to the scoreboard and that with him VAR it was not possible to get out of doubts 100%. LaLiga, unlike other competitions, does not have such technology. From the RFEF, then, they tended the hand to implant it if the clubs so decided. “This is a service that the clubs pay. When they pay for it, it is the clubs that decide what services they want us to provide. If in relation to value for money they understand that it happens once a year or every six months and the VAR camera fulfills that function. Must understand in quotes that the VAR can act as a goal line. The chip is infallible. It is true that in general repetitions have been seen with that camera and it has been seen if it happened or not. Still, if the clubs want and are willing to understand what it is a fundamental service for them, Well, the RFEF will gladly give it to you. For our part there is no problem, “he said. Luis Rubiales, President of the RFEF.

Although there is no scoring technology, if will keepto the use of VAR in the Super Cup. The VOR room will be in mobile units located in the vicinity of the stadiums. In addition, there will also be the VARDict. This system connects the VOR with the stadium TV and video scoreboards to clarify what is being reviewed and show the same images that the referees are seeing.

Disciplinary sanctions in the Super Cup

One of the doubts that always crop up during the Super Cup is when the sanction matches are completed after the dispute of this tournament. That is, if a player is sent off in his team’s last game in that competition.

Article 56.8 of the Disciplinary Code reads as follows: “The suspension for matches that is a consequence of the Spanish Super Cup, regardless of its severity, will imply the ban from lining up, act, access the field of play, the bench and the changing room area, in as many times as the sanction encompasses in the order in which they take place, although due to calendar alteration, postponement, repetition or any other circumstance, the pre-established at the start of the competition “.

Any player that is sent off in the final (or in the semifinal and his team is eliminated) must serve the sanction in the next match played in any national tournament. Which will be the eighth of the Cup. That sanction is not saved for the next edition of the Super Cup as it happened in the recent past.