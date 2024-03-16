Centenarians? A constantly growing population. Istat estimates that in Italy they have almost reached the threshold of 22 thousand, reaching the highest historical level. And today they are increasingly 'fit', healthy and active. Despite his Guinness age. “They are fine. And at 103 years old they still drive the car. They are super men. Indeed, actually super women, given the overwhelming majority of the female component”, explains Graziella Caselli, honorary professor of Demography at the University, to Adnkronos Salute La Sapienza University of Rome, which studied the long-lived populations of the Blue Zones, helping to reveal the key elements that favor a long and healthy life.

An opportunity to also look at long-term scenarios was the first meeting (dedicated to centenarians) of the Milan Longevity Summit, which from 21 to 27 March will bring together the world's most famous scholars in the Lombardy capital for a discussion on the topic of longevity and healthy Aging. If the centenarians of the past can be defined as 'spontaneous', the centenarians of today are so thanks to a new lifestyle, healthier and more attentive to nutrition and physical activity.

The Eldorado of the over 105s – Caselli, who himself is 85 years old, many of whom were spent in the company of the planet's super elderly, highlights that the map marking the homeland of the 'Guinness' grandparents reveals an unprecedented element: counterintuitively, the Eldorado of the super seniors is to the North, more than to the South. “With the data transmitted by Istat we conducted a survey on 'semi-supercentenarians', i.e. those who had reached 105 years of age. Every January 1st all the Municipalities of Italy must send this information to the Institute of Statistics. We examined the data up to January 1, 2022 and we now have around 8 thousand semi-supercentenarians in our sample. 86-88% are women”, the expert points out, confirming the ' pink power' over 100. With colleagues, Caselli tried “with specific statistical processes to eliminate the impact of migration, because obviously we find 20-30% of centenarians born in the South living in Northern regions. This effect has been eliminated migration, we were able to study regional differences by residence of our centenarian cohorts.”

In addition to the fact that “we have 8-9 women for every supercentenarian man, the most interesting thing is that many of these long-lived women are mainly found in the Northern regions (a little less in Piedmont),” observes Caselli. Other elements and other sources also confirm this geographical gradient. Considering even just the numerical data starting from the age of 100, for example, Milan is now defined as the city of centenarians. Here, according to the analysis of the Foundation for Subsidiarity (Fps), one out of every 2 thousand inhabitants is over 100 and 86% are women.

“Obviously Sardinia confirms itself as a Blue Zone from generation to generation. And instead Campania and Sicily, but generally the rest of the South, show a low level of density of over 100s. It wasn't like this before. And by investigating we understood what is happening. From a certain point onwards – the demographer goes into detail – there has been a slowdown in the growth of semi-supercentenarians in the South and an acceleration in the increase in the North. That is, these two pieces of Italy have gradually distanced yourself on this front”.

In other words, “once they reach 100 years old” the elderly “in Southern Italy have more difficulty in reaching 105 and practically do not reach 108, while in the North they reach 110, in some cases even 117 years. We have therefore conducted multilevel analyses. to see if there were significant individual variables to consider. In reality – indicates the expert – we have identified a possible explanation in the 'map' of economic malaise, of social hardship”. This map “exactly overlaps with the map of our semi-supercentenarians. That is, in the areas of greatest hardship there is the lowest proportion of 105-year-olds and those over 105”.

And in the future?

– “There is no certainty about tomorrow – highlights Caselli – It will depend on Welfare because among the variables we have considered”, that of accessible”, modern healthcare, “in which there are hospitals equipped with departments dedicated to those aged over eighty, has an impact. And the amount of the pension of these super long-lived women also has an impact. The higher it is – also allowing you to pay a caregiver – the higher the longevity. So pay attention to the welfare of the future, because it could also call into question the results we have achieved so far. And we are already starting to see the first signs.” But is there a limit to human age? “Studying semi-supercentenarians, people who reached 105 years of age, we used different methodologies that take into account selection, fragility, robustness and of many other aspects, and we also asked ourselves if there is a limit to human survival – he admits – And if there is, what is it? So far it is under discussion. We find limits, but we don't find the greatest limit.”