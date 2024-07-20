Superbonus (superbonus) has become a buzzword in Italy in recent years. It is on the lips of politicians and citizens on a daily basis and rivers of ink have been spilled about it. It refers to a tax incentive programme to modernise and improve the energy performance of buildings and infrastructure, which was introduced during the pandemic and is still in place and which consists of a series of tax deductions and refunds of up to 110% to cover the costs of work on homes. In other words, the State returns more than the owners spend to refurbish the properties.

This is a highly controversial initiative, harshly criticised by successive governments, economists and property experts, and which has affected the labour and construction markets, and increased the price of housing, building materials and rents, among other things. In addition, it has created considerable imbalances in the State budget and contributed to increasing the deficit and public debt.

In October 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, the Government of the 5 Star Movement, led by Giuseppe Conte, introduced the superbonus as its flagship measure to use European recovery funds to renovate Italy’s aging housing stock. The problem is that the impact of the measure was not carefully calculated, and it has been much greater than expected. Initially, it was estimated that it would cost the public coffers 71 billion euros. But the figure has ended up tripling and, despite the fact that the bonuses have been gradually restricted, up to this year the State has paid out around 220 billion euros.

The two successive governments, the one led by Mario Draghi, who came to manage the complicated period of post-pandemic reconstruction, and the current one led by Giorgia Meloni, have harshly criticized the hole that the super-bonuses are leaving in the public accounts and have proposed more or less successful modifications, but neither has decided to dismantle it and they have become entangled in a labyrinth that seems to have no way out.

Meloni’s about-face is significant, as when she was the leader of the opposition, during Draghi’s mandate, she vehemently defended incentives for construction and campaigned to “protect the rights of the superbonusBut once in power, she was faced with reality and found that the initiative was unsustainable in the long term. The far-right prime minister, fearing a high political cost, has limited herself to introducing measures, not too drastic, to reduce the enormous impact of the super-bonuses on the national economy.

Open door to fraud

Draghi’s finance minister, Daniele Franco, went so far as to call the bonuses “the biggest scam in the history of the Republic.” He also set up mechanisms to prevent the numerous frauds that were encouraged by the initial lack of controls. Like a vicious circle, the more exhaustive inspection tools that have been introduced have significantly increased public spending. The super-bonus, which can also be used for second and third homes or holiday apartments, has had benefits such as stimulating the labour market or saving energy in the long term, but it has also led to serious disruptions in other areas, beyond the loss of revenue for the State in the short term.

Hundreds of construction companies have sprung up in the heat of the superbonuswith the consequent creation of jobs. However, what initially seemed like a positive element turned out to be a fiasco, because these are small, unsound companies that have been created only to access the bonuses and that will become extinct with them.

Somehow, the superbonus It has become a microcosm that reflects the classic problems that Italy suffers from, such as excessive and inefficient bureaucracy or recurring fraud and abuses of the system.

