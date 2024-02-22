A maxi aneurysm was treated without cuts, through 5 small holes, by 4 surgeons who operated simultaneously – on an awake patient – at the City of Pavia Healthcare Institute. There was a large suprarenal aneurysm to deal with – they explain from the San Donato Group to which the structure belongs – which also involved the visceral vessels (of the kidney and intestine) and which was treated percutaneously by the team led by Giovanni Bonalumi, head of the Vascular Surgery Unit of the Pavia institute, and by Andrea Azzaretti, consultant angioradiologist of the hospital, “among the first in Lombardy to adopt this method.

There are very few cases in Italy – underlined by GSD – who have been able to benefit from this minimally invasive procedure which represents the future in the treatment of aneurysms in patients who are not candidates for traditional surgery”.

Aneurysms – experts recall – are asymptomatic dilations of the arterial wall, anomalous and non-reversible, the rupture of which could cause potentially fatal haemorrhage. The treatment of choice for thoraco-abdominal aneurysm is open surgery, which involves a large incision and the removal of the eleventh rib in order to reach the suprarenal aortic. The operation is under general anesthesia, lasts 4-5 hours and involves a convalescence of 7-8 days and a slow recovery.

“Our patient – reports Bonalumi – could not support an operation in open mode, as he was suffering from various chronic pathologies (respiratory and cardiac insufficiency, diabetes) which would have seriously compromised the success of the operation. Therefore we opted for a procedure percutaneous, which does not involve skin incisions, but only 5 small holes that allow the positioning of the endoprosthesis and stents in the arteries”.

Through 5 percutaneous accesses, i.e. small holes in the arteries, made on the neck and limbs – 2 in the femoral artery, 2 in the brachial artery and one in the carotid artery – 4 surgeons simultaneously released the aortic endoprosthesis and the stents which, following a special guidance and under radiographic monitoring with contrast medium, they reached the aneurysm, placing it correctly above the visceral arteries. The prosthesis was released and, as it expanded, excluded the aneurysm from the vascularization. The blood flow is in fact conveyed through the endoprosthesis and the stents, with the aim of completely isolating the aneurysm and thus eliminating the blood pressure that could cause it to rupture.

The very complex procedure – we read in a note – lasted 2 and a half hours during which the patient was awake. Only local anesthesia was required, corresponding to the holes made for positioning the endoprosthesis.

The percutaneous procedure involves a short hospital stay, in the order of 2-3 days. The patient is put back on his feet and walking the day after the procedure. His path now includes a check-up in 2 months, via angiotac, in order to verify the perfect functionality of the endoprosthesis.

“Endovascular procedures – remarks Bonalumi – represent the future of vascular surgery, since they allow us to obtain a result that is completely comparable to what we would achieve with open surgery, but with a minimal invasiveness that really makes the difference for the patient. difference. Furthermore, these procedures can also be extended to patients with a complex health situation who, to date, were not candidates for traditional surgery.”