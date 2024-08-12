The agreement signed by the Unified Police Union (SUP) and businessman Daniel Esteve, owner of the firm dedicated to extrajudicial evictions Desokupa, to train thousands of officers in self-defence techniques has provoked a wave of criticism from union and political circles, but also the announcement by the Ministry of the Interior of an internal investigation. The controversy has brought to light the possible existence of a legal loophole in the external training received by police officers, since while Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s department has insisted in recent days that it does not endorse any course given outside the ministry, they do count for promotions and destinations in merit-based competitions, as stated in an internal order from 30 years ago. The participation in these as instructors of active officers also raises doubts.

In a statement released on Sunday 4th, the same day that the agreement between SUP and Desokupa was made public, the Interior Ministry stated that the external training of officers, often carried out through agreements signed by police unions with public or private entities, “has no value whatsoever in terms of professional evaluations” for promotion or obtaining another position in the National Police. The ministry stressed that the only officially supported training was that provided by the Training and Improvement Division of the National Police, both at the National Police School, based in Ávila, and at the Centre for Updating and Specialisation and the Centre for Advanced Police Studies, both in Madrid.

This claim is refuted by unions and agents who participate, precisely, in training activities outside the institution. This is the case of César Alvarado, a police officer who has been active for 15 years and president of Adbellum Formación, an association that collaborates with the SUP in the organization of “security and emergencies” courses for agents. For him, both the teachings that his association imparts and the one from Desokupa that has caused the controversy are valid for obtaining points in the Interior Ministry merit competitions.

Alvarado refers to an internal order from June 1995 that establishes the criteria applicable to the internal promotion of police officers and, specifically, to point 2, which details the “academic merits and other training and study activities”. Section 3 of the same indicates that any agent may request up to two points for having taken “courses related to the police function” other than those organized by the general management, without further specification. “Police officers who take them obtain a diploma that certifies that they have taken it and it is incorporated into their curriculum and scale.” [da puntos]”It is true that it scores a little less than an official one, but it is taken into account,” insists Alvarado.

His opinion is corroborated by another agent with extensive experience in providing training and who asks to remain anonymous: “The courses given through the unions are included in the civil servant’s file and count towards promotions and transfers.” Alvarado and his colleague agree that, for this reason, the Interior Ministry cannot invalidate the SUP agreement with Esteve’s company, since it is identical to others that the unions have been signing for years with all kinds of public and private entities and which have never been questioned. “On this occasion it is questioned simply because Desokupa is there,” adds the first.

Active agents giving courses

Alvarado’s criticism of the agreement between SUP and Desokupa is not due to its content, but to the prominence of the owner of this company, whom he accuses of having put the police “at the mercy of the horses” last November, when he encouraged protests in front of the federal headquarters of the PSOE on Ferraz Street in Madrid, which ended with serious altercations and injured officers. This is his only criticism, because this officer assures that “the majority of trainers that Desokupa has are police officers, civil guards, Ertzaintza and local police [Esteve asegura que el 85% de sus instructores son agentes en activo]”. And he adds: “Their teachers are members of the security forces with a lot of experience, both in street work and in training, and they are a thousand times better than those who impart official training from the Administration, which in many cases has absurd and anachronistic content.”

It is precisely the announced presence of active agents giving the Desokupa course that the Interior Ministry is analysing in the information file (internal investigation) that it opened on Wednesday. It did so after receiving separate reports from the State Attorney’s Office and the Technical General Secretariat of the ministry, which emphasised the alleged irregularity that this fact could entail. On the website with which the Desokupa Club is already promoting the course that SUP members will be able to follow, it is highlighted that, among the “self-defence experts” who will teach it, there are “members of the State Security Forces and Corps”.

The Interior Ministry intends to determine whether the police officers and civil guards who will give these classes are in breach of this the regime of incompatibilities to which all civil servants are subjectincluding members of the security forces. Article 19 of the Act provides that public employees may participate in “leading seminars or giving courses or lectures in official centres for the training of civil servants or teachers, when they are not permanent or habitual and do not involve more than 75 hours per year, as well as training for access to the civil service in the cases and in the manner determined by regulation”.

The ministry wants to determine whether or not this article covers officers who will act as instructors for Desokupa and whether they must request prior authorisation from the General Directorate to do so. Police sources say that this request is not necessary and that, in fact, many never ask for it because they consider themselves covered by this article. However, they also admit that, on occasions, officers who provide paid, unofficial training do not do so because they exceed the maximum of 75 authorised annual hours. “I admit that sometimes we cheat in this sense so that it is economically profitable for us,” says an officer who provides training at an academy and who asks to remain anonymous.

Sources from the General Directorate of Police insist that police officers who wish to carry out any work activity in the private sector, including teaching, are obliged to submit an application to the Office of Conflict of Interests, which is the one that must determine whether this private work is compatible with their police function. If it concludes that it is not and the officer carries it out, the disciplinary regime would apply to the officer, which considers “non-compliance with the rules on incompatibilities.” as a serious offence (up to three months of suspension from duties) or very serious offence (forced transfer of destination, up to six years of suspension or even separation from service).