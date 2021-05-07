The Sunsetland Festival has announced the postponement of its second edition, originally scheduled for 2020 and which had set its return on July 2, 2021. Finally we will have to wait until July 1, 2022, date on which the festival will return to Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia. Daddy Yankee will continue to headline this second edition that will reveal all its artists over the next few months.

New cycle at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia



As an alternative to the festival, Sunsetland presented a new series in a reduced format: Sunsetland Live Music. This special program will take place this summer at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia for two weekends: July 2 and 3 and July 9 and 10.

Betting on urban music and the latest trends will feature prominent artists from the national scene such as Omar Montes, Bad Gyal, Morad, Aron Piper, RVFV, Funzo & Baby Loud, Lennis Rodriguez, Camin and Yago Roche. There are still more artists to be announced that will complete this program and will be announced during the next few days together with the day of performance of each of them. On the weekend of July 2 and 3, the protagonists will be Omar Montes, Morad, RVFV, Camin and Funzo & Baby Loud. On July 9 and 10, the performances will be performed by Bad Gyal, Aron Piper, Lennis Rodríguez and Yago Roche.

Sunsetland Live Music will offer attendees a safe event complying with the reduced capacity, outdoors, the seated public, the obligation to maintain a safety distance as well as the indispensable requirement of the use of the mask and hydroalcoholic gel and all the measures hygienic-sanitary marked by the authorities so that the public can enjoy without any concern.

Ticket Sales



Ticket sales will be divided by weekend. By acquiring your ticket for the weekend you will be able to enjoy all the artists who perform throughout those two days. Tickets will be on sale at https://sunsetlandfestival.com and its price will be € 40 for each weekend.

Special offer of tickets



All those who already have a ticket for Sunset Festival and decide to keep it for the 2022 edition, will have the opportunity to acquire, exclusively and for 48 hours, an exclusive sales pack for the new cycle that will take place this summer.

Return of festival tickets



The period for Request for the return of Sunsetland Festival tickets will open on July 3 and end on July 16, both included. It must be done through the same sales portal in which they were acquired.